Comedy Central Presents
Lynne Koplitz
Season 9 E 12 • 04/29/2005
Lynne Koplitz wonders what Jesus would do if he lived in New York City, weighs in on children who grow up in Manhattan and explains why her boyfriend thinks she's crazy.
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E2Lizz Winstead
Lizz Winstead explains why she's not afraid of terrorists and suggests ways to convince Republicans to support marriage equality.
10/08/2004
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E3Jimmy Carr
Jimmy Carr questions his own survival instincts, wonders why trailers just don't drive out of the way of tornados and citicizes the ending of "The Passion of the Christ."
01/14/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E4Godfrey
Godfrey details the woes of riding the New York City subway, explains why there are so few black astronauts and considers becoming a weatherman in Nigeria.
02/18/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E5Tess
Tess explains the difference between "plus sized" and "juicy" and why she was bad at temp work.
02/25/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E6Comedy Central Presents Reno Collier
Reno Collier points out the ineffectiveness of slingshots, talks about why he’d rather be drunk than famous and explains why teachers have to be great liars.
03/04/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E7Christian Finnegan
Christian Finnegan will put up with an $85 a month fat tax and being bad at Monopoly, but he has no patience for chatty urinal-mates.
03/11/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E8Jeff Cesario
Jeff Cesario discusses America's many contradictions, explains why jerks never get cancer and flaunts his uniquely Midwestern physique.
03/25/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E9Drew Fraser
Drew Fraser explains why he never sleeps with skinny women, why only kids in the suburbs go missing and why he needs more sleep the older he gets.
04/01/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E10Russ Meneve
Russ Meneve talks about breaking up via email, preferring food to sex and the alarming number of annual shark attacks.
04/08/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E11Comedy Central Presents Dan Naturman
Dan Naturman thinks flying JetBlue is the best way to avoid a hijacking and explains why Maryland speed traps are a bit extreme.
04/15/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E13Tom Shillue
Tom Shillue warns about the alarming frequency of “wrong-side surgery,” gets embarrassed about his dad’s shameless shirt re-tucking and makes the Constitution sound sexy.
05/06/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E14Comedy Central Presents Todd Lynn
Todd Lynn explains why New Yorkers make everything aggravating, misses old-fashioned phones and wishes there was a slur that could actually offend white people.
05/13/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E15Aries Spears
Aries Spears describes how white people enjoy the animal kingdom, examines post-9/11 racial divides and performs a rap tribute.
05/20/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E16Vic Henley
Vic Henley weighs in on New York City accents, living in the South and British-U.S. relations.
05/27/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E17Keith Robinson
Keith Robinson talks about growing up in South Philadelphia, the National Spelling Bee and modern hip hop.
06/03/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E18Comedy Central Presents Rocky LaPorte
Rocky LaPorte reminisces about growing up in Brooklyn, being held back in school and the underwhelming menagerie of the Staten Island Zoo.
06/10/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E19Craig Shoemaker
Craig Shoemaker weighs in on childbirth, having sex after having kids and trying to find things to talk about with his married friends.
06/17/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E20Harland Williams
Harland Williams talks about trying to speak Chinese, having sex with someone who's had plastic surgery and knowing tanning salon protocol.
06/24/2005
Comedy Central PresentsS9 • E21Al Madrigal
Al Madrigal expounds on discount oral sex, the pain of listening to The Wiggles and how much you need to spend at a restaurant to get the chef to care about your meal.
07/01/2005
