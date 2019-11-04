Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
Teddy Ray - Stealing Quotes from "Antwone Fisher" - Uncensored
Season 3 E 10 • 06/14/2019
Teddy Ray realizes how often he accidentally quotes the movie "Antwone Fisher" and tells everyone to be themselves, even if that means wanting to be someone else.
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS2 • E14Babs Gray - Lying Is a Great Way to Boost Self-Esteem
Babs Gray suggests lying to baristas about your profession to boost your self-esteem and explains what it would take for her to start contouring.
04/11/2019
09:00
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E1Ali Siddiq - Why Do White Neighbors Keep Falling Off Their Roofs? - Uncensored
Ali Siddiq describes the epidemic of his white neighbors falling off their roofs and explains why he thinks a U.S.-Mexico border wall is a terrible idea.
05/17/2019
07:16
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E2Dusty Slay - Working After Your Two Weeks' Notice Is a Sweet Gig - Uncensored
Dusty Slay reminisces about quitting his job at a buffet restaurant and explains what designated drivers are really like.
05/17/2019
08:23
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E3Debra DiGiovanni - Why Do We Think Leather Is Sexy? - Uncensored
Debra DiGiovanni wonders why people think leather is an inherently sexy material and reveals her favorite genre of porn.
05/24/2019
11:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E4Sean Patton - Why Marijuana Isn’t a Gateway Drug - Uncensored
Sean Patton explains why marijuana won’t lead to worse decisions and speculates why surgeons listen to Korn during operations.
05/24/2019
06:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E5Rosebud Baker - How Women Can Tell If an Ex Has Slept with Someone Else - Uncensored
Rosebud Baker details why her year has been so terrible, including the death of two pets and a breakup.
05/31/2019
08:58
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E6Brandon Wardell - Sex Is Hard When You’re a Genius
Brandon Wardell explains why sex is so boring for him, recalls wooing a date with reruns of “To Catch a Predator” and wonders why stepmom porn is so popular now.
05/31/2019
08:51
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E7Amy Miller - Being Plus Size in L.A. Is “Brave” - Uncensored
Amy Miller chats about why she loves being plus size in Los Angeles and remembers dealing with a violent vegan as a waitress.
06/07/2019
06:59
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E8Rob Haze - Getting All Your News from Cardi B
Rob Haze appreciates Cardi B’s political rants and wonders why new words are still being added to the dictionary.
06/07/2019
07:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E9Blair Socci - Do Not Eat Your Steak Well-Done - Uncensored
Blair Socci chastises men who eat overcooked steak and recalls her ex-boyfriend's odd obsession with her athletic past.
06/14/2019
05:52
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E11Matty Ryan - Inhaling a Stranger’s Sneeze - Uncensored
Matty Ryan recalls yawning at the same time someone next to him sneezed and makes his case for why greyhounds are basically aliens.
06/21/2019
07:50
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E12Mitra Jouhari - Want to Be Mitra Jouhari’s Roommate? - Uncensored
Mitra Jouhari lays out her surprising take on William Shakespeare and asks if anyone in the crowd wants to be her roommate.
06/21/2019
09:20
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E13Jak Knight - What Young Guys Screw Up During Sex - Uncensored
Jak Knight reveals the sex act that young straight guys get wrong and admits he doesn’t relate to Chance the Rapper’s hardcore spirituality.
06/28/2019
06:13
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS3 • E14Mo Welch - Mo Welch Takes on Internet Trolls
Mo Welch gets ahead of the sexist trolls who will likely comment on this video and recalls coming out to her mom.
06/28/2019
09:48
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E1Zack Fox - The Internet Has Made Dads Obsolete - Uncensored
Zack Fox talks about making enough money to be a "free-range father" and a revelation that he had in the middle of ass play.
09/27/2019
06:53
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E2Ryan O'Flanagan - Why Alcohol Is Better Than Weed
Ryan O'Flanagan weighs in on the weed versus booze debate and explains why gender reveal parties are pointless.
09/27/2019
07:17
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E3Anna Drezen - Female-Friendly Porn Sucks - Uncensored
Anna Drezen discovers how to make "Hamilton" tickets worth their price and suggests ways to improve porn marketed to women.
10/04/2019
08:37
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E4Ahamed Weinberg - "Yesterday" Is the Worst Movie - Uncensored
Ahamed Weinberg breaks down why "Yesterday" is a terrible movie and explains why his parents’ anniversary is tainted forever.
10/04/2019
06:35
Comedy Central Stand-Up FeaturingS4 • E5Devon Walker - Watching a White Guy Get Arrested - Uncensored
Devon Walker recalls the first time he saw a white man get arrested and blames Eddie Murphy for white people appropriating black culture.
10/11/2019
