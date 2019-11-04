Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring

Teddy Ray - Stealing Quotes from "Antwone Fisher" - Uncensored

Season 3 E 10 • 06/14/2019

Teddy Ray realizes how often he accidentally quotes the movie "Antwone Fisher" and tells everyone to be themselves, even if that means wanting to be someone else.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S2 • E14
Babs Gray - Lying Is a Great Way to Boost Self-Esteem

Babs Gray suggests lying to baristas about your profession to boost your self-esteem and explains what it would take for her to start contouring.
04/11/2019
Full Ep
09:00

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E1
Ali Siddiq - Why Do White Neighbors Keep Falling Off Their Roofs? - Uncensored

Ali Siddiq describes the epidemic of his white neighbors falling off their roofs and explains why he thinks a U.S.-Mexico border wall is a terrible idea.
05/17/2019
Full Ep
07:16

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E2
Dusty Slay - Working After Your Two Weeks' Notice Is a Sweet Gig - Uncensored

Dusty Slay reminisces about quitting his job at a buffet restaurant and explains what designated drivers are really like.
05/17/2019
Full Ep
08:23

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E3
Debra DiGiovanni - Why Do We Think Leather Is Sexy? - Uncensored

Debra DiGiovanni wonders why people think leather is an inherently sexy material and reveals her favorite genre of porn.
05/24/2019
Full Ep
11:40

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E4
Sean Patton - Why Marijuana Isn’t a Gateway Drug - Uncensored

Sean Patton explains why marijuana won’t lead to worse decisions and speculates why surgeons listen to Korn during operations.
05/24/2019
Full Ep
06:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E5
Rosebud Baker - How Women Can Tell If an Ex Has Slept with Someone Else - Uncensored

Rosebud Baker details why her year has been so terrible, including the death of two pets and a breakup.
05/31/2019
Full Ep
08:58

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E6
Brandon Wardell - Sex Is Hard When You’re a Genius

Brandon Wardell explains why sex is so boring for him, recalls wooing a date with reruns of “To Catch a Predator” and wonders why stepmom porn is so popular now.
05/31/2019
Full Ep
08:51

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E7
Amy Miller - Being Plus Size in L.A. Is “Brave” - Uncensored

Amy Miller chats about why she loves being plus size in Los Angeles and remembers dealing with a violent vegan as a waitress.
06/07/2019
Full Ep
06:59

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E8
Rob Haze - Getting All Your News from Cardi B

Rob Haze appreciates Cardi B’s political rants and wonders why new words are still being added to the dictionary.
06/07/2019
Full Ep
07:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E9
Blair Socci - Do Not Eat Your Steak Well-Done - Uncensored

Blair Socci chastises men who eat overcooked steak and recalls her ex-boyfriend's odd obsession with her athletic past.
06/14/2019
Full Ep
05:52

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E10
Full Ep
07:09

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E11
Matty Ryan - Inhaling a Stranger’s Sneeze - Uncensored

Matty Ryan recalls yawning at the same time someone next to him sneezed and makes his case for why greyhounds are basically aliens.
06/21/2019
Full Ep
07:50

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E12
Mitra Jouhari - Want to Be Mitra Jouhari’s Roommate? - Uncensored

Mitra Jouhari lays out her surprising take on William Shakespeare and asks if anyone in the crowd wants to be her roommate.
06/21/2019
Full Ep
09:20

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E13
Jak Knight - What Young Guys Screw Up During Sex - Uncensored

Jak Knight reveals the sex act that young straight guys get wrong and admits he doesn’t relate to Chance the Rapper’s hardcore spirituality.
06/28/2019
Full Ep
06:13

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E14
Mo Welch - Mo Welch Takes on Internet Trolls

Mo Welch gets ahead of the sexist trolls who will likely comment on this video and recalls coming out to her mom.
06/28/2019
Full Ep
09:48

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E1
Zack Fox - The Internet Has Made Dads Obsolete - Uncensored

Zack Fox talks about making enough money to be a "free-range father" and a revelation that he had in the middle of ass play.
09/27/2019
Full Ep
06:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E2
Ryan O'Flanagan - Why Alcohol Is Better Than Weed

Ryan O'Flanagan weighs in on the weed versus booze debate and explains why gender reveal parties are pointless.
09/27/2019
Full Ep
07:17

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E3
Anna Drezen - Female-Friendly Porn Sucks - Uncensored

Anna Drezen discovers how to make "Hamilton" tickets worth their price and suggests ways to improve porn marketed to women.
10/04/2019
Full Ep
08:37

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E4
Ahamed Weinberg - "Yesterday" Is the Worst Movie - Uncensored

Ahamed Weinberg breaks down why "Yesterday" is a terrible movie and explains why his parents’ anniversary is tainted forever.
10/04/2019
Full Ep
06:35

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E5
Devon Walker - Watching a White Guy Get Arrested - Uncensored

Devon Walker recalls the first time he saw a white man get arrested and blames Eddie Murphy for white people appropriating black culture.
10/11/2019
Full Ep
06:36

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E6
Andy Haynes - What Being Single at 37 Feels Like - Uncensored

Andy Haynes tries to understand why he was turned down by a dog shelter and bemoans being divorced and single when you're pushing 40.
10/11/2019
