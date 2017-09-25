The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
September 25, 2017 - Kurt Andersen
Season 1 E 1 • 09/25/2017
Jordan discusses the alternative media's unique viewpoints, introduces his team of Citizen Journalists and sits down with author Kurt Andersen.
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E2September 26, 2017 - Neal Katyal
Jordan offers tips for reclaiming football, Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp discuss what liberals don't get about humor, and attorney Neal Katyal talks about Trump's travel ban.
09/26/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E3September 27, 2017 - Ruth Marcus
Jordan examines the results of the Alabama Senate primary, determines which numbers can be trusted and chats with journalist Ruth Marcus.
09/27/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E4September 28, 2017 - DeRay Mckesson
Jordan gets a huge scoop about the Russian hacking scandal, dissects higher education with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with activist DeRay Mckesson.
09/28/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E5October 2, 2017 - Asha Rangappa
Jordan dissects Tom Price's resignation, expands on Trump's Hurricane Maria efforts and discusses the Russian hacking scandal with national security expert Asha Rangappa.
10/02/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E6October 3, 2017 - Richard Painter
Jordan offers tips on how to avoid discussing gun control, confronts former EPA administrator Gina McCarthy about climate change and chats with lawyer Richard Painter.
10/03/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E7October 4, 2017 - Michael Crowley
Jordan calls out the FDA's heartless practices, predicts the outcome of President Trump's first space council meeting and chats with Politico correspondent Michael Crowley.
10/04/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E8October 5, 2017 - Jane Mayer
Jordan honors the internet's brave truth-tellers, sends Citizen Journalists Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to the March for Racial Justice, and chats with author Jane Mayer.
10/05/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E9October 16, 2017 - David Litt
Jordan recaps the Values Voter Summit, dissects Donald Trump's growing list of frenemies and sits down with former Obama speechwriter David Litt.
10/16/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E10October 17, 2017 - Bill Kristol
Jordan reveals the truth about coal, sends Laura Grey to investigate Oklahoma's oil-funded school systems and chats with Weekly Standard editor at large Bill Kristol.
10/17/2017
