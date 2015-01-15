@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Tuesday, February 3, 2015

Season 2 E 58 • 02/03/2015

Roy Wood Jr., Sarah Tiana and Jesse Joyce come up with spoilers for the "Frozen" sequel, list #KidLegislation and write brazen headlines for VICE.

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E48
Extended - Thursday, January 15, 2015 - Uncensored

Whitney Cummings, David Koechner and Jeff Ross guess which breast-themed restaurant is real, list #ElderlyTVShows and troll celebrities in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/15/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E49
Monday, January 19, 2015

Patton Oswalt, Pete Holmes and Kyle Kinane give millennial-friendly State of the Union addresses, #MakeHistoryCute and learn about the wild antics of loutish Floridians.
01/19/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E50
Tuesday, January 20, 2015

Jonah Ray, Ben Kronberg and Ali Wong learn about a badly behaved teen in Florida, list #RichPeopleProblems and come up with apologies that Fox News should issue.
01/20/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E51
Wednesday, January 21, 2015

Emily Heller, Rene Gube and Rory Scovel of "Ground Floor" guess which inappropriate teddy bear is real, list #ToughGuyRomComs and come up with awful "Star Wars" storylines.
01/21/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E52
Extended - Thursday, January 22, 2015 - Uncensored

Chris Parnell, Judy Greer and Aisha Tyler of "Archer" hear a feminist rap song, list #SnotQuotes and title strange performance art pieces on this extended, uncensored episode.
01/22/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E53
Monday, January 26, 2015

John Gemberling, Tymberlee Hill and Ken Marino of "Marry Me" #RuinAWeddingIn5Words, caption odd engagement photos and incentivize online donors to fund a hipster's dates.
01/26/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E54
Tuesday, January 27, 2015

Jim Norton, John Roy and Kurt Braunohler come up with campaign slogans for 2 Chainz, list #SnowyCelebrities and write inner monologues for narcissistic gym rats.
01/27/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E55
Wednesday, January 28, 2015

Moshe Kasher, Michelle Wolf and Nikki Glaser come up with catchphrases for the all-female "Ghostbusters" remake, #RedneckABook and list the worst jobs in America.
01/28/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E56
Extended - Thursday, January 29, 2015 - Uncensored

Matt Walsh and the Sklar Brothers write Craigslist ads for blizzard sex buddies, list #NerdierSports and learn about dowdy dads' fashion on this extended, uncensored episode.
01/29/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E57
Monday, February 2, 2015

Nick Kroll, Seth Morris and Jon Daly of Kroll Show write sexts as rich, old white men, name outlandish dance moves and make Groundhog Day predictions as Punxsutawney Phil.
02/02/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E58
Tuesday, February 3, 2015

Roy Wood Jr., Sarah Tiana and Jesse Joyce come up with spoilers for the "Frozen" sequel, list #KidLegislation and write brazen headlines for VICE.
02/03/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E59
Wednesday, February 4, 2015

Sara Schaefer, Maz Jobrani and Matt Braunger come up with complaints that Fox News might have about Disney, #RuinASoup and guess which bizarre Tumblrs are real.
02/04/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E60
Extended - Thursday, February 5, 2015 - Uncensored

Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Mike Phirman list redneck feats, describe the #GrammysIn5Words and write strange Internet confessions on this extended, uncensored episode.
02/05/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E61
Monday, February 9, 2015

Emo Philips, Greg Proops and Mary Lynn Rajskub learn about Toronto's phallic transit map, list #SexierMagazines and write porn scenes for the elderly.
02/09/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E62
Tuesday, February 10, 2015

Barry Rothbart, Annie Lederman and Judah Friedlander respond to sexual advances from Spider-Man, write taglines to sell gifts for couples and list erotic movie merchandise.
02/10/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E63
Extended - Wednesday, February 11, 2015 - Uncensored

Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt and Robert Kirkman of "The Walking Dead" list #ZombieSongs, write B-movie dialogue and share spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/11/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E64
Monday, February 23, 2015

Hot Dog, Star Schlessinger and Paul F. Tompkins of "No, You Shut Up!" list #DogTVShows, guess which Russian food arrangements are real and come up with new puppet laws.
02/23/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E65
Tuesday, February 24, 2015

Yvette Nicole Brown, Lindsay Sloane and Tom Lennon of "The Odd Couple" learn about an unusual Internet mash-up, describe #RoommatesIn5Words and watch unpopular music videos.
02/24/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E66
Wednesday, February 25, 2015

Michael Ian Black, Clark Duke and Kumail Nanjiani come up with Disney-themed sex toys, #MakeASongBritish, tweet about the 19th century and list kosher strains of marijuana.
02/25/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E67
Extended - Thursday, February 26, 2015 - Uncensored

Kate Micucci, Brandon Johnson and T.J. Miller #RuinAFairyTale, guess which Bollywood scenes are real and list "House of Cards" spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/26/2015
@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S2 • E68
Monday, March 2, 2015

Jen Kirkman, Baratunde Thurston and Doug Benson find out how Justin Bieber celebrated his 21st birthday, list #HellishFoods and come up with adult-themed Dr. Seuss books.
03/02/2015
