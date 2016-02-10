Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City

Phoenix (Explicit)

Season 2 E 1 • 11/03/2017

Kevin Hart travels to Arizona to host stand-up from Phoenix-based comics Bryan Ricci, Terrence DeLane, Jill Kimmel and James "JayMac" McCowan.

S1 • E1
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Atlanta

Kevin Hart heads to Atlanta to host stand-up from comedians Plug Chapman, Mario Tory, David Perdue and Sweet Baby Kita.
10/02/2016
S1 • E2
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Houston

Kevin Hart travels to Texas and hosts stand-up from Houston-based comics Alfred Kainga, Ken Boyd, Crystal Powell and Tim Mathis.
10/09/2016
S1 • E3
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Chicago

Kevin Hart heads to Chicago to introduce stand-up from Josh Johnson, Just Nesh, Calvin Evans and Erica Clark.
10/16/2016
S1 • E4
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Sacramento

Kevin Hart travels to Sacramento, the city that gave him his own holiday, and BT Kingsley, Ellis Rodriguez and JR De Guzman perform.
10/23/2016
S1 • E5
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Miami

Kevin Hart becomes a Miami cop for a day, meets exercise partners on the beach and introduces stand-up from Plus Pierre, Cisco Duran, J.B. Ball and Pam Bruno.
10/30/2016
S1 • E6
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Washington, D.C.

While in Washington, D.C., Kevin Hart hosts stand-up sets from Lafayette Wright, Rob Maher and Jamel Johnson, then stops by Howard University to surprise some students.
11/06/2016
S1 • E7
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Philadelphia

Kevin hones his bartending skills in the City of Brotherly Love and presents stand-up from TuRae Gordon, Lawrence Killebrew, Anthony Moore and Skeet Carter.
11/13/2016
S1 • E8
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Birmingham

Kevin Hart returns to Birmingham, Ala., a city that holds special meaning for him, to host stand-up from Trey Mack, Jermaine Johnson and Rocky Dale Davis.
11/20/2016
S2 • E1
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Phoenix (Explicit)

Kevin Hart travels to Arizona to host stand-up from Phoenix-based comics Bryan Ricci, Terrence DeLane, Jill Kimmel and James "JayMac" McCowan.
11/03/2017
S2 • E2
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Seattle

Kevin Hart travels to Seattle to host stand-up from local comics Bo Johnson, Ralph L. Porter, Manny Martin and Kanisha Buss.
11/10/2017
S2 • E3
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Paterson (Explicit)

Kevin Hart visits Paterson, N.J., to showcase stand-up from local comics Ty Raney, Cee Jay Craxx, Kendall "Shorty" Ward and Rey Gibbs.
11/17/2017
S2 • E4
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Jackson

Kevin Hart goes to Jackson, MS, to shine the spotlight on local comics Marvin Hunter, Merc B. Williams, Rita Brent and Ben Compton.
11/24/2017
S2 • E5
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Detroit

Kevin Hart dives into the Detroit comedy scene with local stand-ups Alton "Boogie" Williams, Mike Geeter, Jeff Horste and J Bell.
12/01/2017
S2 • E6
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Twin Cities

Kevin Hart travels to the Twin Cities to take in the local comedy scene and enjoy stand-up from Greg Coleman II, Earl Elliot, Bruce Leroy Williams and Ali Sultan.
12/08/2017
S2 • E7
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Memphis

Kevin Hart journeys to Memphis, TN, to shine a light on local comedians Latoya Tennille, Jonny Bratsveen, Mo Alexander and Cleatis Allen Jr.
12/15/2017
S2 • E8
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Boston

Kevin Hart scopes out Boston's comedy scene and sits down with local comedians J Smitty, Reece Cotton and Jay Are Adams.
12/22/2017
S3 • E1
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
St. Louis

Vincent B. Bryant understands why his ex-girlfriend cheated on him, Princeton Dew doesn't want to date women his age, and Tahir Moore vows to lose weight.
06/14/2019
S3 • E2
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
Dallas

Blaq Ron details how "making love" differs from sex, KeLanna Spiller addresses the elephant in the room, and Gerald Piper notices how his Spanish sounds a lot like English.
06/14/2019
S3 • E3
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City
New Orleans

Shaddy McCoy confesses to the issues New Orleans has, Carissa Cropper admits she’s the problem with her love life, and Arron “AO” Odom recalls overhearing a rowdy student.
06/21/2019
Interview
Why Do Comedy in New Orleans?
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 E3

Kevin Hart talks to New Orleans-based comics Carissa Cropper, Shaddy McCoy and Arron "AO" Odom about how they got into comedy.
06/21/2019
Highlight
Carissa Cropper - Religious Experience at a Waterpark - Uncensored
Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the CityS3 E3

Carissa Cropper's taste is all over the place when it comes to men, but she'll do anything for love, even if it means drowning in a wave pool.
06/21/2019
