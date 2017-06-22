The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Extended - July 26, 2017 - Charlize Theron
Season 22 E 145 • 07/26/2017
The GOP makes another push to repeal Obamacare, trans veterans react to President Trump's ban on trans people in the military, and Charlize Theron discusses "Atomic Blonde."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E134Extended - June 22, 2017 - Jerrod Carmichael - Uncensored
Senate Republicans unveil their Affordable Care Act replacement, Hasan Minhaj talks to fired federal prosecutor Preet Bharara, and Jerrod Carmichael discusses "Transformers."
06/22/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E135July 10, 2017 - Kumail Nanjiani
President Trump attends a G20 summit in Germany, Donald Trump Jr. defends meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election, and Kumail Nanjiani discusses "The Big Sick."
07/10/2017
24:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E136Extended - July 11, 2017 - David O. Brown
Donald Trump Jr. releases emails linking him to a Russian lawyer, Michael Kosta compares liberal and conservative consumers, and David O. Brown discusses "Called to Rise."
07/11/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E137July 12, 2017 - James Davis
Fox News defends Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian meeting, Neal Brennan claims the GOP is leading the resistance, and James Davis discusses his Comedy Central show Hood Adjacent.
07/12/2017
27:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E138Extended - July 13, 2017 - Ilhan Omar
Translators struggle to interpret President Trump, Roy Wood Jr. addresses Nevada's shortage of legal marijuana, and Trevor chats with Minnesota State Representative Ilhan Omar.
07/13/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E139July 17, 2017 - Regina Hall
Senate Republicans delay the vote on their health care bill, Roy Wood Jr. examines Ann Coulter's Twitter feud with Delta Air Lines, and Regina Hall discusses "Girls Trip."
07/17/2017
26:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E140Extended - July 18, 2017 - Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
The GOP health care bill collapses in the Senate, new details surface about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson discusses "Power."
07/18/2017
31:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E141Extended - July 19, 2017 - Terry McAuliffe
Jordan Klepper unpacks the Trump-Russia scandal with a former KGB agent, Michelle Wolf calls for redhead emojis, and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe chats with Trevor.
07/19/2017
24:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E143Extended - July 24, 2017 - French Montana
Anthony Scaramucci joins the Trump administration, Trevor bids farewell to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and French Montana discusses "Jungle Rules."
07/24/2017
24:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E144Extended - July 25, 2017 - Rola Hallam
The Senate votes to begin a debate on health care, Democrats unveil a new slogan aimed at working-class voters, and Rola Hallam explains how her company CanDo is aiding Syria.
07/25/2017
37:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E145Extended - July 26, 2017 - Charlize Theron
07/26/2017
23:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E146Extended - July 27, 2017 - Masha Gessen
President Trump continues bashing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Lewis Black examines America's crumbling infrastructure, and Masha Gessen discusses "The Future Is History."
07/27/2017
21:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E147July 31, 2017 - Kathryn Bigelow
Anthony Scaramucci and Reince Priebus leave the White House amid staff shake-ups, President Trump calls for more police violence, and Kathryn Bigelow discusses "Detroit."
07/31/2017
25:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E148Extended - August 1, 2017 - Al Gore
Russia and North Korea put President Trump to the test, Ronny Chieng examines the everyday impact of global warming, and Al Gore discusses "An Inconvenient Sequel."
08/01/2017
33:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E149Extended - August 2, 2017 - Joe Kennedy III
Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. examine Jeff Sessions's affirmative action crackdown, Hasan Minhaj visits coal country, and Joe Kennedy III discusses the Democratic platform.
08/02/2017
21:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E150August 3, 2017 - Kate Fagan
Trevor examines systemic racism within law enforcement and looks back at the Trump administration's themed week fails, and Kate Fagan discusses "What Made Maddy Run."
08/03/2017
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E151The Second 100 Days
Trevor recaps President Trump's biggest accomplishments (and non-accomplishments) during his second 100 days in office, from foreign policy to health care to the environment.
08/07/2017
21:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E152The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin
Trevor looks at the many ways Donald Trump and his staff have gotten wrapped up in Russia-related scandals since he began his run for the U.S. presidency
08/08/2017
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E153Trump's Best, Smartest People. Such Great People.
Trevor runs through the slew of dubiously qualified people President Trump has hired to run his administration and examines their most egregious gaffes and blunders.
08/09/2017
21:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E154Start Dreading the News
Trevor analyzes the state of news media with a look at the recent shakeups at Fox News, the effect President Trump has had on punditry and the rise of Alex Jones.
08/10/2017
