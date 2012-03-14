South Park
Reverse Cowgirl
Season 16 E 1 • 03/14/2012
When one of the boys leaves the toilet seat up after he uses the bathroom, an unspeakable tragedy occurs.
South ParkS16 • E2Cash For Gold
Cartman launches a gemstones network show and creates a very lucrative business. Stan searches for the real value of a piece of jewelry that was a gift from his Grandpa. Meanwhile, Cartman's lucrative new business preys upon an extremely vulnerable clientele.
03/21/2012
Full Ep
22:01
South ParkS16 • E3Faith Hilling
Mankind's evolution begins to accelerate at a rapid and disturbing pace. Concurrently, another species on the planet is exhibiting the same drastic development. Eventually the two species will battle to the death and "Faith Hilling" may be humanity's only hope.
03/28/2012
Full Ep
22:01
South ParkS16 • E4Jewpacabra
South Park's big Easter egg hunt is in jeopardy when there are rumors of a dangerous beast lurking in the woods nearby. Cartman tries to warn everyone that their lives are at risk if they participate in the egg hunt. No one believes him until he produces video evidence of the mysterious being.
04/04/2012
Full Ep
22:01
South ParkS16 • E5Butterballs
Stan wants to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying by shooting a big dance video. Will he able to handle the pressure that goes along with the notoriety of taking on such a worthy cause?
04/11/2012
Full Ep
22:01
South ParkS16 • E6I Should Have Never Gone Ziplining
The boys are excited to spend a day ziplining in the Colorado Mountains. But high in the Rockies, far from their families, their trip takes a bad turn. Chances of survival are slim. All they can do is wait to be rescued. But will help come too late?
04/18/2012
Full Ep
22:01
South ParkS16 • E7Cartman Finds Love
There's a new girl in school and everyone wants to know who she has a crush on. Cartman is especially excited. He's discovered something inside himself that he never knew he had. Now, to make sure nobody gets in the way of true love, it's time for Cartman to finally let someone know exactly how he feels.
04/25/2012
Full Ep
22:01
South ParkS16 • E8Sarcastaball
As a concerned parent, Randy radically changes the way football is played at South Park Elementary. The new version of the game quickly becomes the nation's most popular sport. One gifted student emerges as a star athlete in sarcastaball.
09/26/2012
Full Ep
22:00
South ParkS16 • E9Raising the Bar
Cartman owns up to being fat and decides that driving around on a scooter is his right. Kyle sees that Cartman isn't the only one who finds no shame in his unhealthy lifestyle. Meanwhile, Cartman discovers he has a rival in America's Sweetheart, Honey Boo Boo.
10/03/2012
Full Ep
22:00
South ParkS16 • E10Insecurity
Kyle is convinced that his mom is having an affair with the UPS delivery man. The man who visits all the homes in South Park every day is now under suspicion. The luxury of having packages delivered to your doorstep is suddenly a threat to every family in the neighborhood. Cartman takes matters into his own hands and signs up for a home security system.
10/10/2012
Full Ep
22:00
South ParkS16 • E11Going Native
Butters' outrageous behavior is a sign. It's time for him to begin a journey where he will follow in the path of his ancestors. When Butters starts acting out at school, his parents realize it’s time to tell him why he's not like all of the other kids. He must travel to a foreign place to learn the ways of his people. It will be a difficult trip for a young boy to make alone so Butters chooses Kenny to travel with him to the distant and secluded island of Hawaii.
10/17/2012
