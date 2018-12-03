Thank You, Goodnight

Emmy Blotnick - Smacked in the Head with a Dead Bird - Uncensored

Season 2 E 1 • 03/23/2019

A dead pigeon falls on Emmy Blotnick’s head, so she asks a barber if she can wash her hair at his shop before her next show.

05:11

Thank You, Goodnight
S1 • E1
Yamaneika Saunders (Featuring Alzo Slade) - Uncensored

Yamaneika Saunders gets into an argument with her Uber driver, and Alzo Slade explains why he always walks on the outside of the sidewalk.
03/12/2018
05:53

Thank You, Goodnight
S1 • E2
Joel Kim Booster (Featuring Shalewa Sharpe) - Uncensored

Joel Kim Booster hits up Grindr in between stand-up sets, and Shalewa Sharpe recalls a tense exchange at her father's memorial service.
03/12/2018
05:19

Thank You, Goodnight
S1 • E3
Casey James Salengo (Featuring Ryan Beck) - Uncensored

In between gigs, Casey James Salengo finds ordering dinner surprisingly difficult, and Ryan Beck looks back on his college days.
03/12/2018
05:04

Thank You, Goodnight
S2 • E1
03/23/2019
06:16

Thank You, Goodnight
S2 • E2
Nore Davis - When You’re in Denial That You're a Side Piece - Uncensored

Nore Davis meets an old man who tries to convince him that he's his girlfriend's side piece.
03/24/2019
04:38

Thank You, Goodnight
S2 • E3
Tim Dillon - Learning About the Greatest Comic Who Never Made It - Uncensored

Between gigs, Tim Dillon meets a woman on the Staten Island Ferry, who tells him about her comedian brother.
03/25/2019
