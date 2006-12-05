Comedy Central Presents
Maria Bamford
Season 11 E 10 • 02/16/2007
Maria Bamford explains why she'd like someone to come in and help her with problems, which include hope paralysis and anxiety gremlins.
Comedy Central PresentsS10 • E24Comedy Central Presents Kyle Cease
Kyle Cease thinks adults deserve recess more than kids, that real life should have cheat codes and that SunnyD is just the best worst beverage option.
05/12/2006
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E1Marc Maron
Marc Maron waxes philosophical about how bitter Jesus would be at age 50, the challenges of having a bipolar dad and how to make Earth a properly functioning planet.
01/12/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E2John Heffron
John Heffron explains the downside of being a newlywed, compares marriage to work life and describes his childhood woes.
01/12/2007
20:59
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E4Nick Di Paolo
Nick Di Paolo talks about the death of Pope John Paul II, trying to get his wife pregnant and the proper approach to plastic surgery.
01/19/2007
14:42
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E3Andrew Kennedy
Andrew Kennedy talks about confusing people with his biracial heritage, questions his dad's business sense and recalls growing up in the whitest town on Earth.
01/19/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E5Dov Davidoff
Dov Davidoff discusses his drug history, the process of finding someone decent to date and the time he accidentally outed his cousin.
01/26/2007
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E6Kyle Grooms
Kyle Grooms explains why LensCrafters is a better investment than Harvard, how Americans are water snobs and why George W. Bush is the only American the world actually hates.
01/26/2007
21:02
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E7Bob Marley
Bob Marley details the ways that marriage is making him stupider, airs his grievences about restaurants and discusses the sensuality of dessert.
02/02/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E8Lisa Landry
Lisa Landry explains what a "muffin top" is, why "Law & Order" keeps her from jogging and the perils of marrying someone smarter than you.
02/02/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E9Tom Papa (2007)
Tom Papa dispels the princess myth, details liberal uses for peanut butter and warns against the dangers of drinking tequila.
02/16/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E11Finesse Mitchell
Finesse Mitchell recalls his experience with a male-enhancement drug, explains why he loves his tough girlfriend and encourages New York City tourists to walk faster.
02/23/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E12Loni Love
Loni Love adores her 99-cent store, her body and the 1980s, despite the era's jacked-up fashion.
02/23/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E13Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler explains why she enjoys the numbing effects of a cocktail when dealing with insufferable parents, bloggers and terrible dates.
03/09/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E14Deon Cole
Deon Cole talks about performing stand-up in Alaska, fantasizes about having super powers and recalls the time he interrupted his mom's Bible study.
03/09/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E15Paul F. Tompkins
Paul F. Tompkins bristles at TSA restrictions, the presumptuousness of text message technology and the preponderance of terrifying dogs.
03/16/2007
21:00
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E16Kyle Dunnigan
Kyle Dunnigan impersonates Ray Romano impersonating Christopher Walken, then uses a looping machine to describe a sultry hookup and recount a bitter breakup.
03/16/2007
20:59
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E17Ian Bagg
Ian Bagg recalls seeing Siegfried & Roy in Las Vegas, examines the cons of Catholicism and weighs in on Lance Armstrong's Tour de France winning streak.
03/30/2007
21:01
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E18Josh Sneed
Josh Sneed talks about modern children's cartoons, KFC's collectible buckets and the time he farted on Jessica Simpson.
03/30/2007
20:56
Comedy Central PresentsS11 • E19Mitch Fatel
Mitch Fatel talks about making babies, his love of certain types of underwear and why women should initiate breakups.
04/06/2007
