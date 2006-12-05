Comedy Central Presents

Maria Bamford

Season 11 E 10 • 02/16/2007

Maria Bamford explains why she'd like someone to come in and help her with problems, which include hope paralysis and anxiety gremlins.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S10 • E24
Comedy Central Presents Kyle Cease

Kyle Cease thinks adults deserve recess more than kids, that real life should have cheat codes and that SunnyD is just the best worst beverage option.
05/12/2006
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E1
Marc Maron

Marc Maron waxes philosophical about how bitter Jesus would be at age 50, the challenges of having a bipolar dad and how to make Earth a properly functioning planet.
01/12/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E2
John Heffron

John Heffron explains the downside of being a newlywed, compares marriage to work life and describes his childhood woes.
01/12/2007
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E4
Nick Di Paolo

Nick Di Paolo talks about the death of Pope John Paul II, trying to get his wife pregnant and the proper approach to plastic surgery.
01/19/2007
Full Ep
14:42
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E3
Andrew Kennedy

Andrew Kennedy talks about confusing people with his biracial heritage, questions his dad's business sense and recalls growing up in the whitest town on Earth.
01/19/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E5
Dov Davidoff

Dov Davidoff discusses his drug history, the process of finding someone decent to date and the time he accidentally outed his cousin.
01/26/2007
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E6
Kyle Grooms

Kyle Grooms explains why LensCrafters is a better investment than Harvard, how Americans are water snobs and why George W. Bush is the only American the world actually hates.
01/26/2007
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E7
Bob Marley

Bob Marley details the ways that marriage is making him stupider, airs his grievences about restaurants and discusses the sensuality of dessert.
02/02/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E8
Lisa Landry

Lisa Landry explains what a "muffin top" is, why "Law & Order" keeps her from jogging and the perils of marrying someone smarter than you.
02/02/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E9
Tom Papa (2007)

Tom Papa dispels the princess myth, details liberal uses for peanut butter and warns against the dangers of drinking tequila.
02/16/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E10
Maria Bamford

Maria Bamford explains why she'd like someone to come in and help her with problems, which include hope paralysis and anxiety gremlins.
02/16/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E11
Finesse Mitchell

Finesse Mitchell recalls his experience with a male-enhancement drug, explains why he loves his tough girlfriend and encourages New York City tourists to walk faster.
02/23/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E12
Loni Love

Loni Love adores her 99-cent store, her body and the 1980s, despite the era's jacked-up fashion.
02/23/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E13
Chelsea Handler

Chelsea Handler explains why she enjoys the numbing effects of a cocktail when dealing with insufferable parents, bloggers and terrible dates.
03/09/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E14
Deon Cole

Deon Cole talks about performing stand-up in Alaska, fantasizes about having super powers and recalls the time he interrupted his mom's Bible study.
03/09/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E15
Paul F. Tompkins

Paul F. Tompkins bristles at TSA restrictions, the presumptuousness of text message technology and the preponderance of terrifying dogs.
03/16/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E16
Kyle Dunnigan

Kyle Dunnigan impersonates Ray Romano impersonating Christopher Walken, then uses a looping machine to describe a sultry hookup and recount a bitter breakup.
03/16/2007
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E17
Ian Bagg

Ian Bagg recalls seeing Siegfried & Roy in Las Vegas, examines the cons of Catholicism and weighs in on Lance Armstrong's Tour de France winning streak.
03/30/2007
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E18
Josh Sneed

Josh Sneed talks about modern children's cartoons, KFC's collectible buckets and the time he farted on Jessica Simpson.
03/30/2007
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E19
Mitch Fatel

Mitch Fatel talks about making babies, his love of certain types of underwear and why women should initiate breakups.
04/06/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Comedy Central Presents
S11 • E20
Comedy Central Presents Howard Kremer

Howard Kremer raps about his special powers, and shares cheap and creative ways to keep women interested.
04/06/2007
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021