Jordan Klepper Solves Guns

E 1 • 06/11/2017

From the nation's capital to the woods of Georgia and beyond, Jordan Klepper talks with lawmakers, militia members and more to solve America's gun crisis once and for all.

More

Watching

Full Ep
50:55
Sign in to Watch

Jordan Klepper Solves Guns
E1
Jordan Klepper Solves Guns

From the nation's capital to the woods of Georgia and beyond, Jordan Klepper talks with lawmakers, militia members and more to solve America's gun crisis once and for all.
06/11/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021