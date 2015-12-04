Pixelheads

Grand Craft Mine Theft - Uncensored

Season 1 E 2 • 04/12/2015

Chester and Owen begin acting up after they're transported from "Minecraft" to "Grand Theft Auto."

03:40

Pixelheads
S1 • E2
04/12/2015
03:34

Pixelheads
S1 • E3
The New Guy - Uncensored

Doctor Flashback invites his friend Complacent Man to the team, but Big Chill begins to lose his cool when the new member fails to contribute.
04/12/2015
04:03

Pixelheads
S1 • E4
Miss Rodriguez - Uncensored

When Streetmeat tells Squatsauce about a girl he's too scared to ask out, Squatsauce takes the initiative and asks her out himself.
04/12/2015
04:03

Pixelheads
S1 • E5
A Titan Falls - Uncensored

Following the death of Kid Lightning, the remaining members of the Super Best Friends Team share rumors about his demise.
04/12/2015
