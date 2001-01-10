Comedy Central Presents
Brian Posehn
Season 6 E 8 • 06/10/2002
Brian Posehn shares his love for New York City, describes what it's like to quit smoking pot and ponders whether or not he's a dork.
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E14Gary Valentine
Gary Valentine describes his struggle to understand Southern accents, ponders the daily life of spiders and touts the benefits of nitrous oxide.
10/01/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E15Ardal O'Hanlon
Ardal O'Hanlon examines the differences between Americans and the Irish, explains why dogs are the best drug smugglers and compares the absorbency of barnyard animals.
10/08/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS5 • E16Todd Glass
Todd Glass describes the futility of reasoning with kids, demonstrates a strange way to discipline college students and recalls his experience with getting high at the mall.
10/15/2001
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E1Lewis Black
Lewis Black ponders why he's never seen an ad for candy corn, gripes about the ever-expanding Christmas season and finds the end of the universe in Texas.
04/22/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E2Sean Cullen
Sean Cullen imagines a "James Bond" theme written by Bob Dylan and sings about his deep affection for porn.
04/29/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E3Richard Jeni
Richard Jeni recalls his childhood as a Catholic, then warns against the dangerous combination of red wine and PMS.
05/06/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E4Mike Britt
Mike Britt gives his take on the absurdity of war and laments the modern dangers of casual sex.
05/13/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E5Comedy Central Presents Lenny Clarke
Lenny Clarke reveals his dieting tips and explains why he has a soft spot for teachers.
05/20/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E6Comedy Central Presents Adele Givens
Adele Givens reacts to bad advice about airplane travel, pitches topics for TV talk shows and suggests using poetry to communicate with dysfunctional family members.
05/27/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E7Nick Di Paolo
Nick Di Paolo talks about the aging process, reveals the details of his first prostate exam and describes what he loves about "The Sopranos."
06/03/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E8Brian Posehn
Brian Posehn shares his love for New York City, describes what it's like to quit smoking pot and ponders whether or not he's a dork.
06/10/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E9Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried questions the seating at The Last Supper, looks back on the bad masks in "Planet of the Apes" and talks about Hollywood's three-name trend.
06/17/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E10Carlos Mencia
Carlos Mencia explains why venting is helpful, describes America's best qualities and creates a new fast-food mascot.
07/01/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS6 • E11Jimmy Pardo
Jimmy Pardo elaborates on the dangers of cutting your own hair, describes the difference between hotel showers and home showers, and talks about dealing with traffic.
07/01/2002
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E1Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias acknowledges his resemblance to Shrek, pranks his troublemaking friend and uses a roller coaster to determine which of his pals is the biggest.
02/06/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E2Bill Burr
Bill Burr gripes about office cubicles, explains why he could never marry an older woman for money and describes what he loves about spell-check.
02/13/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E3Bruce Bruce
Bruce Bruce expresses his love for white people, waxes poetic about glazed doughnuts and describes his unsual family tree.
02/21/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E4Jackie Kashian
Jackie Kashian explains her hatred for salespeople and reveals why she needs to play violent video games.
02/28/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E5Earthquake
Earthquake complains about Alabama's staggering heat, explains why marriage is rough and objects to the rising cover charges at church.
03/06/2003
Comedy Central PresentsS7 • E6Paul F. Tompkins
Paul F. Tompkins explains why he knows more about jazz and balloon shopping than anyone else.
03/13/2003
