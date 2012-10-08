John Oliver's New York Stand-Up Show
Joe Mande, Jamie Lee, W. Kamau Bell
Season 4 E 8 • 09/13/2013
Joe Mande recalls an awkward encounter with a bodega cat, Jamie Lee relates an alarming tale of an unplanned home birth, and W. Kamau Bell explains what it's like to have a biracial kid.
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E4Mike Lawrence, Andy Zaltzman, Kurt Braunohler, David O'Doherty
Mike Lawrence shares his best and worst heckles, Andy Zaltzman analyzes a perceived act of altruism, Kurt Braunohler makes up missed connections, and David O'Doherty throws a musical party.
08/10/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E5Michael Che, Iliza Shlesinger, Hari Kondabolu, Michael Ian Black
Michael Che admits he's "bigot-curious," Iliza Shlesinger shares her thoughts on wildlife, Hari Kondabolu relates a tale of racial progress, and Michael Ian Black reflects on fatherhood.
08/17/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS3 • E6Dan St. Germain, Adam Lowitt, Andy Zaltzman, Dana Gould
Dan St. Germain calls out America's deadbeat dads, Adam Lowitt reveals how he foiled a would-be robber, Andy Zaltzman tries to explain economics, and Dana Gould admits his darkest fear.
08/24/2012
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E1Nick Turner, Colin Jost, Reggie Watts
Nick Turner offers simple weight-loss tips, Colin Jost calls out obvious scams in TV commercials, and Reggie Watts celebrates the beauty of diversity in song.
07/26/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E2Joe Zimmerman, Sara Schaefer, Tom Lennon
Joe Zimmerman advocates for the use of bears in law enforcement, Sara Schaefer suggests a clever way to remedy tattoo regret, and Thomas Lennon reveals the terrors of parenting.
08/02/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E3James Adomian, Jessi Klein, Pete Holmes
James Adomian wants to party with stereotypical gay villains, Jessi Klein breaks down gender double standards, and Pete Holmes shares a heartwarming encounter with a TSA agent.
08/09/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E4Morgan Murphy, Seth Herzog, Rory Scovel
Morgan Murphy explains the downside of making charitable donations, Seth Herzog describes his efforts to avoid being "the creepy guy," and Rory Scovel takes everyone to church.
08/16/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E5Phil Hanley, Brooke Van Poppelen, Gary Gulman
Phil Hanley wonders if it's finally time to embrace capri pants, Brooke Van Poppelen is frustrated by gimmicky salad restaurants, and Gary Gulman is out for grocery store justice.
08/23/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E6Ron Funches, Mark Forward, Dan Soder
Ron Funches describes the ups and downs of life with his 10-year-old son, Mark Forward nervously awaits his grandmother's test results, and Dan Soder doesn't get hyper-macho dudes.
08/30/2013
John Oliver's New York Stand-Up ShowS4 • E7Ali Wong, Travon Free, Paul F. Tompkins
Ali Wong lays out her decadent post-marriage life plan, Travon Free explains why he doesn't quite fit certain racial stereotypes, and Paul F. Tompkins recalls his relaxing former day job.
09/06/2013
