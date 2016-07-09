The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
September 26, 2016 - Alicia Menendez
Season 21 E 160 • 09/26/2016
Trevor covers the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about political fact-checking, and Alicia Menendez discusses debate moderation.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E150September 7, 2016 - Ava DuVernay
Trevor breaks down Congress's inaction on Zika funding, Hasan Minhaj details the latest features on the iPhone 7, and Ava DuVernay discusses "Queen Sugar."
09/07/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E151September 8, 2016 - Howard Schultz
Matt Lauer grills Hillary Clinton on her emails, Desi Lydic fact-checks Donald Trump on international relations, and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz discusses "Upstanders."
09/08/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E152September 12, 2016 - T.I.
Hillary Clinton hides her pneumonia from the public, Hasan Minhaj investigates the Dakota Access pipeline, and rapper T.I. discusses his show "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle."
09/12/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E153September 13, 2016 - Danielle Weisberg & Carly Zakin
NFL star Colin Kaepernick protests during the national anthem, The Best F#@king News Team debates Kaepernick's patriotism, and Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin talk theSkimm.
09/13/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E154September 14, 2016 - Hannah Hart
A Missouri law may lift training requirements for gun owners, Roy Wood Jr. reports on a college protest that fights firearms with dildos, and Hannah Hart discusses "Dirty 30."
09/14/2016
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E155September 15, 2016 - Bill Clinton
President Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump stops by "The Dr. Oz Show," and Clinton Foundation Founder Bill Clinton discusses Hillary Clinton's campaign.
09/15/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E156September 19, 2016 - Nick Jonas & Ben Schnetzer
New Yorkers are unfazed by a terrorist attack in Manhattan, Michelle Wolf tackles a burkini controversy in France, and Nick Jonas and Ben Schnetzer discuss their movie "Goat."
09/19/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E157September 20, 2016 - Jada Pinkett Smith
Donald Trump Jr. likens Syrian refugees to deadly Skittles, Jordan Klepper has an enlightening experience at a Trump rally, and Jada Pinkett Smith discusses "Gotham."
09/20/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E158September 21, 2016 - Wendy Williams
Trevor examines the police shooting of Terence Crutcher, Wells Fargo scams millions of customers, and Wendy Williams talks about hosting "The Wendy Williams Show."
09/21/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E159September 22, 2016 - Lisa Ling
Mark Zuckerberg announces a plan to cure all diseases, Trevor marvels at Tomi Lahren's inexplicable anger, and CNN's Lisa Ling discusses "This Is Life with Lisa Ling."
09/22/2016
Full Ep
25:13
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E160September 26, 2016 - Alicia Menendez
Trevor covers the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, Jordan Klepper learns about political fact-checking, and Alicia Menendez discusses debate moderation.
09/26/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E161September 27, 2016 - Sara Goldrick-Rab
Donald Trump blames his poor debate performance on his microphone, Desi Lydic fact-checks the first presidential debate, and Sara Goldrick-Rab discusses "Paying the Price."
09/27/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E162September 28, 2016 - Reid Hoffman
Donald Trump defends attacks he made on a former Miss Universe's weight, Trevor looks back at Trump's history of sexism, and Reid Hoffman discusses the presidential election.
09/28/2016
Full Ep
26:36
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E2October 4, 2016 - Ezra Klein
In this live episode, Trevor recaps the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Tim Kaine, Hasan Minhaj honors Joe Biden, and Ezra Klein discusses the 2016 election.
10/04/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E3October 5, 2016 - Mark Duplass
The media creates scandals by taking remarks by Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump out of context, Lewis Black urges millennials to vote, and Mark Duplass discusses "Blue Jay."
10/05/2016
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E4October 6, 2016 - Carmelo Anthony
Ronny Chieng unpacks a racist segment from "The O'Reilly Factor," Desi Lydic investigates political sexism, and Carmelo Anthony discusses the Carmelo Anthony Foundation.
10/06/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E5October 10, 2016 - Xavier Becerra
Donald Trump brags about groping women in a 2005 video, Trevor likens Trump to an African dictator, and Xavier Becerra discusses Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
10/10/2016
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E6October 11, 2016 - Charlamagne Tha God - Uncensored
Desi Lydic fact-checks 2016's second presidential debate, Michelle Wolf examines Donald Trump's sexual assault scandal, and Charlamagne Tha God discusses "The Breakfast Club."
10/11/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E7October 12, 2016 - Bryan Christy
Conservative Christians defend Donald Trump's Pussygate comments, The Best F#@king News Team debates trigger warnings, and Bryan Christy discusses the rhino horn trade.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS22 • E9October 17, 2016 - Russell Simmons
The U.S. bombs Yemen, Donald Trump claims that the 2016 presidential election will be rigged, and Russell Simmons discusses the Muslims Are Speaking Out campaign.
10/17/2016
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021