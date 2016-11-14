Typical Rick
Schmooze You Lose - Uncensored
Season 1 E 5 • 11/14/2016
Things take an ugly turn when Gary and Rick play charades at a TV star's party.
Typical RickS1 • E1Headshot - Uncensored
Aspiring actor Gary finally moves to Los Angeles to follow his dreams, but finds that his roommate, Rick, keeps stealing his thunder.
11/14/2016
07:00
07:00
Typical RickS1 • E2Up in the Club - Uncensored
Rick and Gary turn a wild night on the town into a party at their apartment.
11/14/2016
06:48
06:48
Typical RickS1 • E3The Antisocial Network - Uncensored
Gary agrees to let Rick take over his Instagram account after Amy tells him that he needs to up his social media game.
11/14/2016
05:34
05:34
Typical RickS1 • E4Sit Down Stand Up - Uncensored
Gary tries his hand at stand-up comedy in order to expand his range, but makes the mistake of bringing Rick along to his first gig.
11/14/2016
10:07
10:07
07:54
07:54
Typical RickS1 • E6The Audition - Uncensored
Gary psyches himself up for a major audition in which he must perform with a British accent.
11/14/2016
07:26
07:26
Typical RickS2 • E1Zombie: Impossible
While acting as zombie extras on the set of "Zombie: Impossible," Gary and Rick make two very different impressions on the director.
07/24/2017
06:58
06:58
Typical RickS2 • E2Nochella
Gary and Rick's trip to Coachella gets sidelined when Gary suffers intense hallucinations after drinking Rick's mushroom tea.
07/24/2017
06:14
06:14
Typical RickS2 • E3Glock'N'Roll
Rick invites an arms dealer to the apartment after getting held up at gunpoint, but Gary forbids him from buying anything.
07/24/2017
10:25
10:25
Typical RickS2 • E4Southern Uncomfort
In an attempt to impress a woman from Alabama, Gary and Rick pretend to be good ol' boys from the South.
07/24/2017
10:07
10:07
Typical RickS2 • E5Mr. Gaybar
Gary has a chance encounter with a producer at the bar where Rick works.
07/24/2017
