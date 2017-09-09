Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents

Yamaneika Saunders

Season 1 E 2 • 09/15/2017

Yamaneika Saunders takes the stage to describe losing her virginity when she was 27 and the honorless work of being maid of honor at her best friend's wedding.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents: Season Preview

Comedy Central is proud to introduce the comedians making their half-hour special debuts on this season of Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents.
09/09/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E1
Chris Redd

Chris Redd shares personal stories about a passive-aggressive flight attendant, helping his cousin come out of the closet and meeting a strange magician in Los Angeles.
09/15/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E2
Yamaneika Saunders

Yamaneika Saunders takes the stage to describe losing her virginity when she was 27 and the honorless work of being maid of honor at her best friend's wedding.
09/15/2017
Full Ep
20:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E3
Shane Torres

Shane Torres discusses home-schooled kids, explains how grief can lead to great sex and defends Guy Fieri from those who mock him.
09/23/2017
Full Ep
20:39
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E4
Jenny Zigrino

Jenny Zigrino talks about being a role model for her younger sister, describes life as a plus-size woman in L.A. and explains how parties change in your thirties.
09/23/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E5
Casey James Salengo

Casey James Salengo talks about having a single mom, describes how mean and specific dating app bios are, and suggests a way to spice up dog walking.
09/30/2017
Full Ep
20:41
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E6
Jo Firestone

Jo Firestone emphasizes her love of yogurt, reveals what it's like to hook up with a stranger and gauges her audience's embarrassment level.
09/30/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E7
Anthony DeVito

Anthony DeVito shares stories about his grandma's love life, dating a younger woman and performing on a cruise ship with Shaggy.
10/07/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E8
Julio Torres

Julio Torres discusses veganism and the vulnerability of Daisy Duck, and reads some entries from Melania Trump's diary.
10/07/2017
Full Ep
20:41
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E10
Sam Jay

Sam Jay digs into the struggles of life with her new wife, reveals how she knew she was gay, and tries to understand politics and racism in America.
10/13/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E9
Josh Johnson

Josh Johnson discusses life as a non-alpha male, his time as a theater kid and the many perils of living alone for too long.
10/14/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E11
Joel Kim Booster

Joel Kim Booster talks about life as a homeschooled kid, coming out to his conservative parents and being single for the first time in eight years.
10/20/2017
Full Ep
20:40
Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents
S1 • E12
Solomon Georgio

Solomon Georgio details his experiences as an immigrant in the U.S., reveals his obsession with "Harry Potter" and explains what it takes to make it onto his enemy list.
10/21/2017
