This Is Not Happening

Shame

Season 4 E 10 • 04/06/2018

Big Jay Oakerson is humiliated online after being caught cheating, Michael Kosta gets rejected by a childhood crush, and Tom Arnold schemes to embezzle fast food.

This Is Not Happening
S3 • E10
Rage

Ali Siddiq plots to get revenge on a prison guard, Greg Fitzsimmons encounters a talented heckler, and Joey Diaz gets into a fight with a nun.
12/22/2016
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E1
Filth

Howie Mandel confronts his germaphobia, Scott Thompson learns the meaning of "rock bottom," and Roy Wood Jr. meets the sex-crazed godfather of Miami bass.
02/02/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E2
Romance

Kevin Smith unexpectedly rekindles his marriage, and Louie Katz falls in love with a gutter punk.
02/09/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E3
Famous

Tom Green recounts his experience with the president on "The Celebrity Apprentice, Michael McDonald tries to teach comedy to Faye Dunaway, and Brad Williams has to judge his identity for a celebrity golf tournament.
02/16/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E4
Nightmare

It’s all acid trips, drug deals and robberies when Dan Soder and Shane Mauss share stories about the worst nightmares they’ve been forced to experience. Viewer discretion advised.
02/23/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E5
Moms

Roy Wood Jr. debunks a myth about Rod Stewart, Kathleen Madigan sniffs out a scam in Paris, and Bret Ernst's mom meddles in his sex life several different ways.
03/02/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E6
Dads

Roy Wood Jr. welcomes Louie Anderson, Byron Bowers and DeRay Davis to the stage to tell true stories about growing up with less-than-perfect fathers.
03/09/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E7
Wasted

Theo Von, Tom Rhodes, Dave Landau and Chris Porter share their craziest tales of drinking and debauchery in a special hour-long episode.
03/16/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E8
Combat

Chris Redd, Martha Kelly and Lil Rel Howery open up about times when life became more than just a figurative battle.
03/24/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E9
Strange Lands

Rob Christensen gets caught smuggling drugs, Talib Kweli learns humility at a billionaire's birthday party, and Harland Williams finds himself battling dangerous wildlife.
03/30/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E10
Shame

Big Jay Oakerson is humiliated online after being caught cheating, Michael Kosta gets rejected by a childhood crush, and Tom Arnold schemes to embezzle fast food.
04/06/2018
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E11
Drugs, Drugs, Drugs

Roy Wood Jr. gets roped into performing at a crack dealer’s comedy show, Drew Carey freaks out his friend who’s high out of his mind, and Ali Siddiq downs a bag of mushrooms.
02/01/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E12
Genitalia

Jim Norton attends a bris for the first time, a man dangles his balls in front of Sean Patton, and Joel Kim Booster visits an Amsterdam sex club.
02/08/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E13
Grind

Roy Wood Jr. memorizes customers’ food preferences at Golden Corral, Carrot Top’s act goes down in flames, and Mike Lawrence works a dehumanizing fast-food job.
02/15/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E14
Youth

Kyle Kinane’s first sports victory turns tragic, Kurt Metzger refuses to show his friend his penis, and Gastor Almonte robs $1,000 from a few drug dealers.
02/22/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E15
Soulmates

Eddie Pepitone loses his virginity to his college professor, Thomas Dale downs an entire bottle of sleeping pills, and Dave Macklovitch replaces Chippendale dancers at a gig.
03/01/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E16
Killers

Tiffany Haddish’s bar mitzvah dancing turns deadly, Mark Normand is pursued after breaking a man’s car mirror, and DeRay Davis hides in a club’s bathroom during a shooting.
03/08/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E17
Crime & Punishment

The DEA raids Tommy Chong’s house, Tone Bell robs fake money from his math teacher, and Steve Lemme gets pulled over by a fan.
03/15/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E18
Danger

Roy Wood Jr. holds a grudge against boy band B2K for years, Darrell Hammond is saved by cops in the French Quarter, and Sean Flannery drives his car off a bridge.
03/22/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E19
Despair

Brendan Schaub faces the biggest UFC fight of his life, Rita Rudner finds an old man’s cat, and Ryan Sickler gets offered a job with the Baltimore Colts.
03/29/2019
This Is Not Happening
S4 • E20
Lies

Jay Larson walks a blind man home, Julian McCullough lies to his parents about where he was after school, and Joey Diaz doesn’t tell his mom he got held back in school.
04/05/2019
