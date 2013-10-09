In Security
Sexual Harassment - Uncensored
Season 1 E 5 • 09/14/2013
Richie conducts sexual-harassment training for the night crew.
In SecurityS1 • E1Layoff Giveaway - Uncensored
Richie is forced to lay off one of the night security guards at the Museum of Art and Science, and everyone wants in on that severance package action.
09/10/2013
In SecurityS1 • E2Intervention - Uncensored
The gang stages an extremely ineffective intervention for Richie.
09/11/2013
In SecurityS1 • E3Nightmare at the Museum - Uncensored
Richie's nephew visits the Museum of Art and Science and learns all the wrong life lessons.
09/12/2013
In SecurityS1 • E4Gun Fun - Uncensored
When no one can agree on who should be in charge of the night shift's gun, the gang decides to settle things the old-fashioned way.
09/13/2013
