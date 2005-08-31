Mind of Mencia

Mind of Mencia
S1 • E9
Pet Psychic & The Newly Met Game

After a chat with his cat, Carlos discovers his inner pet psychic, and couples square off on the Newly Met game.
08/31/2005
21:00
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E10
Renaissance Faire & Beaner Bike-Off

Will the Mencias have enough money for child support and bike parts?
09/07/2005
21:28
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E11
Ask Whitey & Ron Jeremy

Ken Jeong and Carlos play Ask Whitey, Mariachi Carlos serenades diners, and Carlos responds to hate mail.
09/14/2005
21:00
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E12
Confucius Carlos & Mencia's Wetback English

Carlos talks to Larry King about the high price of gas, gets philosophical with Ken Jeong and gives tips to job seekers.
09/21/2005
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S1 • E13
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season 1

Carlos reflects on his life and sense of humor, and Ryan Seacrest exacts his revenge.
09/28/2005
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E1
Wetback Mountain & The Age Police

The Age Police bust offenders for inappropriate behavior, and "Wetback Mountain" tells a tragic tale.
03/22/2006
19:58
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E2
Kanye's Ego & Crazy Auditions

Aries Spears and Carlos mock Kanye West's God complex, and Carlos takes to the street to determine which gender has life easier.
03/29/2006
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E3
Dave Attell & Drive-By Shooting School

Dave Attell and Carlos debate the hardships of pimping, and a convenience store clerk tells off customers.
04/05/2006
20:29
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E4
Spring Break Tips & Peter Boyle

Carlos talks immigration and disciplining children, and Peter Boyle interprets bumper stickers.
04/12/2006
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E5
The Interracial Future & Carlos Smoov

Carlos quizzes people on the street about race relations, and Carlos Smoov solves people's romantic problems.
04/19/2006
20:29
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E6
The Serranos & Cheech Marin

Carlos tackles immigration and stars in a "Sopranos"-style television show with Cheech Marin.
04/26/2006
20:30
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E7
Fidel Carlos & That's F**king Historical

Fidel Carlos addresses Cuba, Ned Holnes wonders about married Jesus, and Carlos debates civil rights with strangers.
05/03/2006
20:30
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E8
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 1

Carlos offers insight into his creative process for the second season's sketches, including Wetback Mountain and The Serranos.
05/10/2006
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E9
The Rich Sheik & OGPS

Carlos makes sense of a Hawaiian vacation, owns the hip hop world as Rich Sheik and reimagines office supplies.
07/09/2006
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E10
World Nightly News 2026 & Tony Hawk

Tony Hawk and Carlos hit the streets to discuss dreams, and Carlos explores news stories of the future.
07/16/2006
21:00
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E11
Stereotype Olympics & Jamie Kennedy

Jamie Kennedy, Tracy Morgan and Bobby Lee seek booty; races compete in the Stereotype Olympics.
07/23/2006
21:30
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E12
Judge Carlos & Johnnie Cochran's Ghost

Judge Carlos hands down verdicts, and Carlos imagines an America without immigrants.
07/30/2006
21:00
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E13
Watching Whitey & That's America, Bitch!

Carlos discusses lies in advertising, observes white people in their natural habitat and explains why America is the best nation on earth.
08/06/2006
20:59
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E14
Dee Dee Dee Song & The Edge

Edge and Carlos participate in Mencia's Royal Religious Rumble, Dee Dee Dee gets a musical tribute, and Carlos discusses parenting differences by gender.
08/13/2006
21:30
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E15
Dinner for 75 (and Over) & Real Fairy Tales

Carlos gets real with the elderly, translates the national anthem and deconstructs children's fairy tales.
08/27/2006
21:30
Mind of Mencia
S2 • E16
Best of Mind of Mencia - Season Two, Pt. 2

Carlos takes a look back at season highlights, including Dateline Punk'd and the Rich Sheik.
09/03/2006
