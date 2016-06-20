@midnight with Chris Hardwick

Extended - Thursday, July 7, 2016 - Uncensored

Season 3 E 131 • 07/07/2016

Another Period's Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome and Tom Lennon list cabinet roles for Snoop Dogg, #HistoricalSongs and dating advice in this extended, uncensored episode.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E121
Monday, June 20, 2016

Joe Randazzo, Mary Holland and Dave Hill celebrate the Cleveland Cavaliers' big win, get unwanted concert tickets and make up #BasketballMovies.
06/20/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E122
Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Spike Feresten, Eli Roth and Steve Agee celebrate National Selfie Day, sing #ComicBookSongs and disclose lesser-known government revelations.
06/21/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E123
Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Flula Borg, Kevin Pereira and Erica Rhodes discover how Mark Zuckerberg stays safe from hackers, list the concerns of uninformed voters and make up #DogJobs.
06/22/2016
Full Ep
24:09
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E124
Extended - Thursday, June 23, 2016 - Uncensored

Rooster Teeth's Burnie Burns, Gavin Free and Barbara Dunkelman boost Brazil's tourism, probe Donald Trump's finances and #RuinAVideoGame in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/23/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E125
Monday, June 27, 2016

Mike Phirman, Robin Thede and Greg Proops probe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's browser history, launch insults at Donald Trump and entice tourists to #VisitBritainBecause.
06/27/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E126
Tuesday, June 28, 2016

Jade Catta-Preta, Paul Scheer and Jensen Karp write taglines for the upcoming Tetris trilogy, stand in for Ludacris's hype man and make up #BadMonsterMovies.
06/28/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E127
Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Jim Jefferies, Nikki Glaser and Brett Gelman make up anti-marijuana slogans, determine the source of an unsettling noise and #RuinShakespeare.
06/29/2016
Full Ep
24:43
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E128
Extended - Thursday, June 30, 2016 - Uncensored

Morgan Murphy, Adam Goldberg and Jim Gaffigan misquote political figures, sum up #AmericaIn4Words and list Canadian super powers in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/30/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E129
Tuesday, July 5, 2016

Emily Fleming, John Ross Bowie and Jay Mandyam imagine the contents of the Internet Bill of Rights, list reasons they #GotFiredBecause and make up better names for animals.
07/05/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E130
Wednesday, July 6, 2016

Marcella Arguello, Matt Braunger and Ron Funches rile up the Internet with new "Iron Man" plotlines, list #DrunkBooks and turn celebrities into wrestlers.
07/06/2016
Full Ep
25:18
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E131
Extended - Thursday, July 7, 2016 - Uncensored

Another Period's Natasha Leggero, Riki Lindhome and Tom Lennon list cabinet roles for Snoop Dogg, #HistoricalSongs and dating advice in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/07/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E132
Tuesday, July 19, 2016

Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser and Dave Holmes come up with video game-inspired pickup lines, spot a familiar verse in Melania Trump's speech and relay what they #OverheardAtRNC.
07/19/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E133
Wednesday, July 20, 2016

Jon Heder, Will Sasso and Chris D'Elia make life-changing decisions for Jeb Bush, give #CrappyCompliments and bid on weird political merchandise on eBay.
07/20/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E134
Thursday, July 21, 2016

Ramon Rivas, Dan St. Germain and April Richardson guess what Sarah Palin is up to these days, make #ApocalypseResolutions and catch Pokemon in strange locations.
07/21/2016
Full Ep
23:06
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E135
Extended - Friday, July 22, 2016 - Uncensored

Paul Feig, Neil Casey and Milana Vayntrub chat with a Lyft driver, sum up #ComicConIn5Words and ask bad questions at a Comic-Con panel in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/22/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E136
Tuesday, July 26, 2016

Chris Cubas, Sarah Tiana and Tony Hinchcliffe of Roast Battle comfort emotional Bernie Sanders supporters, share what they #OverheardAtDNC and lampoon stock-photo comedians.
07/26/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E137
Wednesday, July 27, 2016

Kevin Smith, Kathryn Hahn and Matt Mira watch a remix of Hillary Clinton's historic moment at the Democratic National Convention, name #MotherhoodMovies and revisit the 90s.
07/27/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E138
Thursday, July 28, 2016

Mike Birbiglia, Gillian Jacobs and Tami Sagher make up new campaign slogans for Hillary Clinton, list euphemisms Joe Biden would use and sum up the #HeatWaveIn4Words.
07/28/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E139
Extended - Friday, July 29, 2016 - Uncensored

Jesse Joyce and Brendon Walsh investigate the campaign of alleged time traveling, dinosaur-fighting presidential candidate Andrew Basiago in this extended, uncensored episode.
07/29/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E140
Monday, August 8, 2016

Jason Biggs, Beth Stelling and Hari Kondabolu list events for Tonga's oiled-up flag bearer, find new uses for a creepy Lucille Ball statue and sing #OlympicSongs.
08/08/2016
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

@midnight with Chris Hardwick
S3 • E141
Tuesday, August 9, 2016

Kurt Braunohler, Emily Heller and Steve Agee make up lawsuits against movies, pay tribute to late Cincinnati Zoo gorilla Harambe and explain how to #QuitYourJobIn5Words.
08/09/2016
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021