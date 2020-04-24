Making Fun with Akilah and Milana

The Secret Joy of Having a Mutual Enemy

Season 1 E 1 • 04/24/2020

Akilah and Milana realize they have a mutual enemy at work.

Making Fun with Akilah and Milana
S1 • E2
Pattycake Is Super Intense Now

Akilah and Milana play an updated version of Pattycake with a few modern tweaks.
04/24/2020
Making Fun with Akilah and Milana
S1 • E3
Make It About You: The Game Show

Akilah and Milana square off in a game show to determine who’s the bigger narcissist.
04/24/2020
