@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Monday, November 11, 2013
Season 1 E 13 • 11/11/2013
John Hodgman, Grace Helbig and Kurt Braunohler question someone who still uses Myspace and guess whether tweets are hashtagged #stoned, #drunk or #pregnant.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E3Wednesday, October 23, 2013
James Adomian, June Diane Raphael and Mike Lawrence review fart-filtering underwear, guess if tweets are tagged #FML or #YOLO, and change TV titles so they sound fat.
10/23/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E4Thursday, October 24, 2013
Kyle Kinane, Deon Cole and Tom Lennon respond as guests to a racist birthday party event posted on Facebook, create taglines to sell strange Etsy items, and make Chris cringe.
10/24/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E5Monday, October 28, 2013
Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal and Doug Benson create spooky variations of celebrities' names, advise married women on masturbation and write titles of BuzzFeed lists.
10/28/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E6Tuesday, October 29, 2013
Matt Braunger, Nikki Glaser and Patton Oswalt tweet as if they were at famous historical events, celebrate National Cat Day and come up with lame comic book characters.
10/29/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E7Wednesday, October 30, 2013
Matt Besser, Megan Neuringer and Scott Aukerman invent new holidays, review the Nintendo DS as if they were a gorilla, and ask a Twinkie burger questions.
10/30/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E8Thursday, October 31, 2013
Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero and Steve Agee answer questions about the supernatural and make up an Amazon wish list for the New Orleans Pelicans' terrifying new mascot.
10/31/2013
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E9Monday, November 4, 2013
Jonah Ray, Ali Wong and Howard Kremer interpret emoji, guess the most expensive item sold at Oprah Winfrey's yard sale and come up with gross kinds of coffee.
11/04/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E10Tuesday, November 5, 2013
Rhys Darby, Michael Che and Iliza Shlesinger invent tag lines for bizarre Etsy products and compare Yelp reviews of Chuck E. Cheese and jail.
11/05/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E11Wednesday, November 6, 2013
Jason Sklar, Randy Sklar and Ron Funches mourn the loss of Blockbuster and reveal items that they would give away for free on Craigslist.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E12Thursday, November 7, 2013
Baron Vaughn, Julie Klausner and Paul F. Tompkins seperate Ryan Gosling and Ryan Seacrest fan fiction, tweet from the moon landing and invent BuzzFeed lists.
11/07/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E13Monday, November 11, 2013
John Hodgman, Grace Helbig and Kurt Braunohler question someone who still uses Myspace and guess whether tweets are hashtagged #stoned, #drunk or #pregnant.
11/11/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E14Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Nikki Glaser, Judd Apatow and David Koechner write the OkCupid profile for an alleged drug cartel member and come up with humiliating Google searches.
11/12/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E15Wednesday, November 13, 2013
Andi Osho, Neal Brennan and David Spade comment on photobombed Instagrams, Vines from Vegas and Nicolas Cage's sex photos.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E16Thursday, November 14, 2013
Tom Lennon, Paul Scheer and Doug Benson guess @midnight's big news, translate emoji sentences and look at Photoshopped images of male celebs as ladies.
11/14/2013
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E17Monday, January 6, 2014
Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage invent titles for #FutureBooks, judge Madonna's parenting skills and title creepy Pinterest boards.
01/06/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E19Wednesday, January 8, 2014
Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate and Tom Lennon come up with cheese-themed movie titles and review a new North Korean product as Tom tries for his first @midnight victory.
01/08/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E20Thursday, January 9, 2014
Kurt Braunohler, Kristen Schaal and Mike Lawrence browse unorthodox YouTube workout videos, create Chinese video game titles and try to make Chris cringe.
01/09/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E21Monday, January 13, 2014
Cristela Alonzo, Matt Braunger and Kyle Kinane create professional wrestling TV show titles, spot the fake event on Eventbrite and build ridiculous Tumblr blogs.
01/13/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E22Tuesday, January 14, 2014
Rory Scovel, Jon Dore and Beth Stelling create knock-off band names, translate emoji sentences and explore the world of Airbnb.
01/14/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
@midnight with Chris HardwickS1 • E23Wednesday, January 15, 2014
Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Neal Brennan attempt to identify Lil Za, make up #CelebrityCrimes and listen to goth confessions.
01/15/2014
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021