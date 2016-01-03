Not Safe with Nikki Glaser

Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E4
Already Wet

Nikki interviews Sara Schaefer while sitting on a vibrator, hooks her parents up to a polygraph, and invites Bridget Everett and Jim Jefferies to devise new dirty emojis.
03/01/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E5
Don't Touch That Remote

Hotel maids reveal just how dirty those rooms are, Jen Kirkman plays Tinder Tapout, and Nikki retires a sex move.
03/08/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E6
Find My Boyfriend a Girlfriend

Nikki weighs the pros and cons of sexting with T.J. Miller and Pete Holmes, considers entering into an open relationship and tries out a marijuana-infused lubricant.
03/15/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E7
Your Wedding Sucks

Moshe Kasher and Grace Helbig share items from their sexual bucket lists, engaged couples apologize to their friends, and Nikki rails against bikinis.
03/22/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E8
Get Her a Glass of Water

Nikki presents a PSA for guys who have one-night stands and plays "What's Your Number?" with guests Kyle Kinane and Kristen Schaal.
03/29/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E9
Panty Sniffers

Dan Savage gives advice to Nikki's younger self, Todd Glass debunks gay stereotypes, and Nikki interviews a man who loves to sniff women's underwear.
04/05/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E10
I Broke My Dick

Nikki gives an update on the latest sex trends, attends a pegging class and plays Tinder Tapout with guests Natasha Leggero and Patton Oswalt.
04/12/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E11
Is That Your Belt?

Nikki attends a class on cuddling, plays Tinder Tapout with Adam Pally and Mary Lynn Rajskub, and gets to the bottom of why more women are getting labiaplasties.
06/07/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E12
I Miss David Bowie

Nikki teams up with Kristen Schaal to provide dialogue for a porn scene, plays Sext Symbols with Kate Walsh, and quizzes strip club patrons about women.
06/14/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E13
Really Real R&B

Nikki sticks it to the judge of the Stanford rape case, helps Omarion produce a song about awkward sex, and plays What's Your Number? with Riki Lindhome and Anthony Jeselnik.
06/21/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E14
Make America Horny Again

Nikki visits a Trump rally, gets an inside look at prostitution from a sex worker, and chats about cheating with Marc Maron and Maria Bamford.
06/28/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E15
Mysteries of the Female Orgasm

Nikki volunteers for an orgasm study, plays I Come Bearing GIFs with Liza Treyger and Jim Jefferies, and interviews people about where they prefer to finish after sex.
07/05/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E16
Blind Date Champion

Nikki swaps first date stories with her guests, brings in a focus group to critique a friend's dating behavior and interviews Brenda Tracy, an activist and sexual asault survivor.
07/12/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E17
Rock-Hard Weekend

Nikki investigates sketchy erectile dysfunction pills with Dr. Drew, quizzes pedestrians on porn geography and gives "the talk" to a kitten.
07/19/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E18
Is This Forever?

Nikki provides the dialogue for a hospital porn scene, calls out annoying behavior on social media with her guests and works with couples to plan for their eventual breakup.
07/26/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E19
Museum of Broken Relationships

Nikki visits a museum full of people's old relationship keepsakes, debunks myths about bisexuals with Margaret Cho and rails against the injustices of America's wage gap.
08/02/2016
Not Safe with Nikki Glaser
S1 • E20
24 Hours in a Strip Club

Nikki spends a full day in a Las Vegas strip club, uses Tinder to find men who will do household chores for her and says goodbye to the season with a plea for sexual pride.
08/09/2016
