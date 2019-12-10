Lights Out with David Spade

January 13, 2020 - Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz & Jeremiah Watkins

Season 1 E 76 • 01/13/2020

Kevin Nealon, Lara Beitz and Jeremiah Watkins discuss the 2020 Oscar snubs, the launch of Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina-scented candle and Drake's million-dollar gift to himself.

Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E65
December 10, 2019 - Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi & Bert Kreischer

Candice Thompson, Steve Rannazzisi and Bert Kreischer discuss Cardi B's holy marriage intervention, a bizarre Russian plastic surgery trend and America's growing fear of A.I.
12/10/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E66
December 11, 2019 - Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder & Chris Franjola

Brad Williams, Stassi Schroeder and Chris Franjola discuss Chris Harrison's wedding officiant side hustle, a proposed glitter ban and Megan Fox's vegan education for her kids.
12/11/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E67
December 12, 2019 - Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon & Nate Bargatze

Sarah Tiana, Tim Dillon and Nate Bargatze discuss Kelly Ripa's plastic surgery reveal, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's marriage delay, and a workout gone painfully wrong.
12/12/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E68
December 16, 2019 - Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes & Moshe Kasher

Lauren Sivan, Pete Holmes and Moshe Kasher react to self-pitying comments by Harvey Weinstein and photos from A-lister birthday parties, and Spade sits down with his mom Judy.
12/16/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E69
December 17, 2019 - King Bach, Erik Griffin & Cristela Alonzo

King Bach, Erik Griffin and Cristela Alonzo talk about "Cats" star Jason Derulo's claim about his penis and discuss a new Instagram feature, and Spade angles for a job.
12/17/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E70
December 18, 2019 - Adam Sandler

"Uncut Gems" star Adam Sandler sits down with Spade to take questions from the audience and chat about their long history together as friends and comedy collaborators.
12/18/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E71
December 19, 2019 - Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons & Nicole Byer

Ron Funches, Greg Fitzsimmons and Nicole Byer discuss Kate Beckinsale's marriage advice, Nick Swardson calls in, and Sarah Tiana watches "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
12/19/2019
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E73
January 7, 2020 - Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo & Rick Ingraham

Marcella Arguello, Benji Aflalo and Rick Ingraham discuss the new contestant on "The Bachelor" and Sharon Stone's dating app blunder, and Spade dishes on his Aspen, CO, trip.
01/07/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E74
January 8, 2020 - Erik Griffin, Justin Martindale & Morgan Stewart

Erik Griffin, Justin Martindale and Morgan Stewart discuss a shakeup in Britain's royal family and Pope Francis's hand-slapping controversy, and Karamo Brown tries stand-up.
01/08/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E75
January 9, 2020 - Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock & Sarah Tiana

Nikki Glaser, Tony Rock and Sarah Tiana discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figure drama, Elon Musk and Grimes's baby rumors and disturbing statistics about spiders.
01/09/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E77
January 14, 2020 - Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan & Chris Hardwick

Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan and Chris Hardwick discuss the champagne drama on "The Bachelor," Cardi B's political aspirations and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new TV series.
01/14/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E78
January 15, 2020 - Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster & Greg Fitzsimmons

Jameela Jamil, Fortune Feimster and Greg Fitzsimmons discuss Tekashi 69's prison request and Ja Rule's new tax company, and Spade spices up "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
01/15/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E79
January 16, 2020 - Joel McHale, Guy Branum & Lizzy Cooperman

Joel McHale, Guy Branum and Lizzy Cooperman discuss Mark Wahlberg's beef with Dr. Oz, Chris Franjola calls in, and Spade shares his deleted scene from "9-1-1: Lone Star."
01/16/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E80
January 20, 2020 - Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin & Punkie Johnson

Brad Garrett, Erik Griffin and Punkie Johnson discuss Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion and Beyonce's gift to her celebrity pals, and comedian Dylan Sullivan performs.
01/20/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E81
January 21, 2020 - Annie Lederman, Doug Benson & Steve Rannazzisi

Annie Lederman, Doug Benson and Steve Rannazzisi discuss Diplo's bracket for "The Bachelor" and a new facial recognition app, and reality star Nick Viall tries stand-up.
01/21/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E82
January 22, 2020 - Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf & Arielle Vandenberg

Jessimae Peluso, Josh Wolf and Arielle Vandenberg discuss the death of Mr. Peanut, a lawsuit over a Ben & Jerry's slogan and the spread of a bizarre TikTok phenomenon.
01/22/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E83
January 23, 2020 - Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino & Tim Dillon

Yamaneika Saunders, Andrew Santino and Tim Dillon discuss Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty's assault accusations, a rise in scooter injuries and StubHub's loans for NFL fans.
01/23/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E84
January 27, 2020 - Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola & Brendan Schaub

Kira Soltanovich, Chris Franjola and Brendan Schaub discuss the 2020 Grammy Awards and a lavish birthday party for Kylie Jenner's toddler, and Spade auditions for "Dolittle."
01/27/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E85
January 28, 2020 - Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray & Tony Rock

Nicole Aimee Schreiber, Adam Ray and Tony Rock discuss Mattel's inclusive Barbie dolls, a trip for "The Bachelor" contestants and Vermont's emoji license plates.
01/28/2020
Lights Out with David Spade
S1 • E86
January 29, 2020 - Christina P., Moshe Kasher & Preacher Lawson

Christina P., Moshe Kasher and Preacher Lawson discuss new additions to "The Bachelor" franchise, Lil Jon calls in, and Spade marvels at a dog's viral encounter with a snake.
01/29/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E86
"The Bachelor" Expands Its Franchise

"The Bachelor" franchise plans to roll out two spin-offs, leaving Christina P., Moshe Kasher and Preacher Lawson to imagine what to expect from the new dating shows.
01/29/2020
Lights Out with David SpadeS1 E86
Big Game Weekend: Lil Jon's Predictions, Gronk's Miami Party & Kanye West's Sunday Service

Lil Jon calls in with his predictions for the NFL's big game, and the panel discusses Rob Gronkowski's extravagant party in Miami and Kanye West's special Sunday service.
01/29/2020
