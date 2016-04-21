The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
May 11, 2016 - Nate Silver
Season 21 E 106 • 05/11/2016
Queen Elizabeth II calls out Chinese officials for being rude, Bernie Sanders wins the West Virginia Democratic primary, and Nate Silver discusses the presidential election.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E95April 21, 2016 - Howard Dean
Desi Lydic scams her fellow New Yorkers, Hasan Minhaj provides a few tax evasion tips, and Howard Dean offers his take on the Bernie Sanders campaign.
04/21/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E96April 25, 2016 - Danielle Brooks
Beyonce's visual album "Lemonade" creates a media frenzy, Hasan Minhaj talks to Sikhs about Islamophobia, and Danielle Brooks discusses Broadway's "The Color Purple."
04/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E97April 26, 2016 - Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key
Virginia grants voting rights to its previously incarcerated citizens, New York repeals its sales tax on tampons, and Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key chat about "Keanu."
04/26/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E98April 27, 2016 - McKay Coppins
Donald Trump fires off sexist remarks at Hillary Clinton, Lewis Black auditions for a morning talk show, and BuzzFeed News's McKay Coppins discusses his book "The Wilderness."
04/27/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E99April 28, 2016 - Ricky Gervais
John Boehner rips into fellow Republican Ted Cruz, Black Trump (Roy Wood Jr.) debuts his rap video, and Ricky Gervais chats about his movie "Special Correspondents."
04/28/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E100May 2, 2016 - Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Donald Trump surrounds himself with unusual supporters, Ronny Chieng investigates contested conventions, and Trevor chats with "Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
05/02/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E101May 3, 2016 - Josh King
Starbucks faces a lawsuit over its excessive use of ice, Donald Trump links Ted Cruz's father to Lee Harvey Oswald, and Josh King discusses his book "Off Script."
05/03/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E102May 4, 2016 - Bethany Cosentino
Donald Trump becomes the presumptive GOP nominee, Hasan Minhaj investigates professional soccer's gender wage gap, and Bethany Cosentino fights sexism in the music industry.
05/04/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E104May 9, 2016 - Sherman Alexie
The GOP comes to terms with Donald Trump's imminent presidential nomination, Desi Lydic weighs in on modern motherhood, and Sherman Alexie discusses his book "Thunder Boy Jr."
05/09/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E105May 10, 2016 - Joe Morton
The federal government files a lawsuit against North Carolina's transphobic bill, Michelle Wolf imagines a Donald Trump presidency, and Joe Morton discusses "Turn Me Loose."
05/10/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E107May 12, 2016 - B.J. Novak
Donald Trump refuses to release his tax returns, Latino immigrants fast-track their paths to citizenship ahead of the election, and B.J. Novak discusses The List App.
05/12/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E108May 16, 2016 - Anthony Anderson
Donald Trump is caught posing as his own fake publicist, Eliza Cossio examines the GOP's chance of winning the Latino vote, and Anthony Anderson discusses "Black-ish."
05/16/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E109May 17, 2016 - Dahlia Lithwick
The Supreme Court refuses to rule on a pivotal contraception case, Hasan Minhaj reports on Canadians taking in Syrian refugees, and Dahlia Lithwick discusses SCOTUS's future.
05/17/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E110May 18, 2016 - Jason Sudeikis
Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly bury the hatchet, Hasan Minhaj sits down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Jason Sudeikis chats about "The Angry Birds Movie."
05/18/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E111May 19, 2016 - Arianna Huffington
President Obama calls for trans-friendly school bathrooms, Bernie Sanders supporters clash with the Democratic party, and Arianna Huffington discusses "The Sleep Revolution."
05/19/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E112May 23, 2016 - Rose Byrne
Donald Trump helps Chris Christie pay off the debt from his failed presidential run, the TSA tries to recruit new employees, and Rose Byrne discusses "X-Men: Apocalypse."
05/23/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E113May 24, 2016 - Katie Couric
The NRA endorses presidential hopeful Donald Trump, Desi Lydic speaks to gun owners about firearm safety, and Katie Couric discusses her documentary "Under the Gun."
05/24/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E114May 25, 2016 - Corey Pegues
Brazil faces political turmoil as it prepares for the Olympics, Donald Trump ties Hillary Clinton to a discredited conspiracy theory, and Corey Pegues discusses "Once a Cop."
05/25/2016
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS21 • E115May 26, 2016 - Mike Allen
Michelle Wolf offers advice to Hillary Clinton, Trevor unearths a sexist Donald Trump interview from 1994, and Politico's Mike Allen examines the presidential election.
05/26/2016
