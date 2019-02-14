The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III

Season 24 E 76 • 03/06/2019

The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.

More

Watching

Full Ep
32:43
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E65
Extended - February 14, 2019 - Chris Wilson

Trevor reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Roy Wood Jr. looks back at black contributions to music, and author Chris Wilson talks "The Master Plan."
02/14/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E66
February 18, 2019 - Bing Liu

Surprising details emerge about Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, President Trump declares a national emergency, and director Bing Liu discusses "Minding the Gap."
02/18/2019
Full Ep
27:47
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E67
Extended - February 19, 2019 - Enes Kanter

Senator Bernie Sanders joins the 2020 presidential race, Jaboukie Young-White weighs in on Jussie Smollett's alleged attack, and Trevor sits down with NBA star Enes Kanter.
02/19/2019
Full Ep
46:56
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E68
Extended - February 20, 2019 - Kamala Harris

President Trump is accused of meddling in the Michael Cohen investigation, Trevor examines America's opioid crisis, and Senator Kamala Harris discusses "The Truths We Hold."
02/20/2019
Full Ep
28:10
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E69
Extended - February 21, 2019 - Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider

Jussie Smollett faces a felony charge, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of enemies recruiting black Americans, and Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider discuss The Other Two.
02/21/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E70
Extended - February 25, 2019 - Chiwetel Ejiofor

Singer R. Kelly faces jail time for sexual abuse, Roy Wood Jr. meets preteen political commentators, and director Chiwetel Ejiofor discusses "The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind."
02/25/2019
Full Ep
29:40
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E71
Extended - February 26, 2019 - John Legend

President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam, two women who left their home countries to join ISIS fight to return, and John Legend performs "Preach."
02/26/2019
Full Ep
29:03
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E72
Extended - February 27, 2019 - Angie Thomas

Michael Cohen goes before Congress to call Donald Trump racist and corrupt, Lewis Black criticizes anti-vaxxers, and Angie Thomas discusses her book "On the Come Up."
02/27/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E74
A Total Shutshow

The Daily Show looks back at President Trump's mismanagement of the longest shutdown in American history.
03/04/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E75
This Is U.S.

The Daily Show revisits some notable local news stories, including a pet alligator in a nursing home and the lifting of a nunchucks ban.
03/05/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E76
The Russian Scandal: The Creme De La Kremlin III

The Daily Show provides an update on Robert Mueller's investigation and President Trump's suspicious string of pro-Russia stances.
03/06/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E77
You're Fired: In Memoriam Vol. 2

The Daily Show tips its hat to another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired, including Omarosa Manigault, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions.
03/07/2019
Full Ep
35:35
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E78
Extended - March 11, 2019 - Rutger Bregman

Beto O'Rourke remains coy about running for president in 2020, President Trump refers to Tim Cook as "Tim Apple," and author Rutger Bregman discusses "Utopia for Realists."
03/11/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E80
Extended - March 13, 2019 - Karamo Brown

Michael Kosta gives his take on the college admissions bribery scandal, Desi Lydic channels a composer for network news, and Karamo Brown discusses "Karamo" and "Queer Eye."
03/13/2019
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E81
Extended - March 14, 2019 - Jacob Tobia

Ronny Chieng talks about universal income with 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang, Dulce Sloan reacts to bizarre police initiatives, and Jacob Tobia discusses "Sissy."
03/14/2019
Full Ep
30:49
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E82
Extended - March 18, 2019 - Jay Inslee

Trevor gives an update on Democratic presidential contenders, Ronny Chieng highlights environmental news, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee discusses his 2020 White House bid.
03/18/2019
Full Ep
26:28
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E83
March 19, 2019 - Will Packer

Trevor highlights Boeing's outsized power over the FAA, Neal Brennan examines socialism's rising popularity in America, and Will Packer discusses "The Atlanta Child Murders."
03/19/2019
Full Ep
35:40
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E84
Extended - March 20, 2019 - Will Hurd

President Trump lashes out at both the late John McCain and George Conway, Desi Lydic celebrates women's innovations, and Texas Congressman Will Hurd sits down with Trevor.
03/20/2019
Full Ep
30:39
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E85
Extended - March 21, 2019 - Dr. Leana Wen

Michael Kosta argues in favor of reparations, Roy Wood Jr. and Ronny Chieng cover sports news, and Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen discusses reproductive rights.
03/21/2019
Full Ep
28:22
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E86
Extended - March 25, 2019 - Abbi Jacobson & Ilana Glazer

Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. react to Robert Mueller's report clearing President Trump of Russian collusion, and Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer reflect on the end of Broad City.
03/25/2019
Full Ep
30:09
Sign in to Watch

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S24 • E87
Extended - March 26, 2019 - Bobby Hall

Democrats demand the release of the Mueller report, Trevor gives a rundown of high-profile screwups, and Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses his debut novel "Supermarket."
03/26/2019
Highlight
05:16

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E87
The Jussie Smollett Saga Gets Weirder, Boeing's 737 Max Warning Signal & Pope Francis's Kiss Refusal

Prosecutors drop charges against Jussie Smollett, Boeing faces new scrutiny over the safety of its 737 Max planes, and Pope Francis yanks his hand away from would-be kissers.
03/26/2019
Highlight
07:02

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E87
Furious Fallout from the Mueller Report

Congressional Democrats call for the full release of Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report, as White House officials and Fox News pundits seek revenge for the investigation.
03/26/2019
Interview
08:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E87
Bobby Hall - Branching Out from Rapper to Novelist with "Supermarket" - Extended Interview

Bobby Hall (a.k.a. hip-hop artist Logic) explains what compelled him to write "Supermarket" and describes how the process helped him on his continued path to self-acceptance.
03/26/2019
Highlight
06:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E87
You Done F**ked Up - Cruise Ship Nightmare, NASA's Space Suit Screwup & An Accidental Circumcision

A cruise ship ventures into a terrifying storm, NASA cancels its first all-female spacewalk due to a lack of space suits, and a British patient is accidentally circumcised.
03/26/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021