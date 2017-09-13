Broad City

Sliding Doors (Explicit)
Season 4 E 1 • 09/13/2017
In a flashback, Abbi and Ilana cross paths for the first time and spend the day together -- or don't.
Sliding Doors
On a spring day in 2011, Abbi and Ilana meet for the first time.
09/13/2017
Twaining Day
Abbi's brief return to Soulstice gets interesting when she's given the training opportunity that she's always dreamed of. Meanwhile, Ilana gets a new job at a restaurant.
09/20/2017
Just the Tips
Ilana goes on a spending spree with her waitressing cash, and Abbi basks in the glow of a new relationship. Later that night, the girls bump into an old friend at a party.
09/27/2017
Mushrooms
Abbi and Ilana take shrooms and have an eventful trip.
10/11/2017
Abbi's Mom
Abbi's mom comes to the city for a visit, and Ilana navigates the intense work culture of Sushi Mambeaux while dealing with her seasonal affective disorder.
10/18/2017
Witches
Abbi feels old after discovering that she has a gray hair; Ilana sees a sex therapist.
10/25/2017
Florida
Abbi, Ilana, Eliot and Bobbi take a trip to Florida to clean out Grandma Esther's apartment.
11/08/2017
House Sitting
Abbi, Ilana, Jaime and Lincoln house-sit for the Strands. Ilana and Lincoln define their relationship, and Abbi has a Bumble date with a man from her past.
11/15/2017
Bed Bugs
A fancy new bag gives Abbi confidence during unemployment. Ilana and Jaimé deal with an inevitable New York City nightmare.
11/29/2017