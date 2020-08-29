Loafy

Loafy Goes on a Diet

Season 1 E 7 • 08/29/2020

Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) tries to lose some weight.

Loafy
S1 • E1
Loafy: Manatee, Weed Dealer, Loving Father

Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) needs to get a harp for his son Beef (Ron Funches).
08/29/2020
Full Ep
05:54

Loafy
S1 • E2
Loafy Needs an Assistant

Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) interviews prospective personal assistants.
08/29/2020
Full Ep
05:54

Loafy
S1 • E3
Loafy Sells Weed to a Hypnotist

Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) and friends fall under the spell of Hypnotist Hwayne (Taran Killam).
08/29/2020
Full Ep
05:01

Loafy
S1 • E4
Loafy Thinks Becca Is Cheating

Loafy (Bobby Moyniham) is convinced Becca (Cecily Strong) is sleeping with Zookeeper Dan (Jay Pharaoh).
08/29/2020
Full Ep
04:59

Loafy
S1 • E5
Loafy Gets Insta-Famous

Loafy (Bobby Moynihan), Slippy (Gina Gershon) and Neck (Jason Mewes) take over Central Park Zoo's Instagram account.
08/29/2020
Full Ep
05:22

Loafy
S1 • E6
Loafy Gets Into Dungeons & Dragons

Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) gets drawn into the world of fantasy role-playing.
08/29/2020
Full Ep
04:57

Loafy
S1 • E7
Full Ep
05:19

Loafy
S1 • E8
Loafy Starts a Neighborhood Watch

Loafy (Bobby Moynihan) puts Slippy (Gina Gershon) in charge of Center Park Zoo security after a late-night prank.
08/29/2020
