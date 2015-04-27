@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Season 2 E 109 • 05/27/2015
Tom Lennon, Natasha Leggero and Doug Benson #ClickbaitAMovie, evaluate bizarre video resumes and summon a Mexican demon for a Reddit AMA.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E96Monday, April 27, 2015
Tom Rhodes, Kevin Pollak and Eddie Izzard write taglines for a macabre sex toy, list #EuropeanSuperheroes and come up with alternative meanings for the acronym "BFF."
04/27/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E97Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Stephen Tobolowsky, Alex Anfanger and Lenny Jacobson of Big Time in Hollywood, FL, talk trash as 90s rockers, list #BroBroadway musicals and guess which bad tattoos are real.
04/28/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E98Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Eugene Mirman, Max Silvestri and Emily Heller come up with non-penile uses for the eggplant emoji, #SickBurnAHunk and make up stops for a crappy bus line.
04/29/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E100Monday, May 4, 2015
Grace Helbig, Paul F. Tompkins and John Hodgman #DumbDownABook, learn about unfashionable dads, guess which awful commercials are real and list extremely British baby names.
05/04/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E101Tuesday, May 5, 2015
Jon Gabrus, Eugene Cordero and Matt Besser ask Diddy red carpet questions, list #DrunkSongs, guess which DIY videos are real and write original storylines for "The Simpsons."
05/05/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E102Wednesday, May 6, 2015
Heather Anne Campbell, Jeff B. Davis and Dan Harmon learn about creepy talking dolls, list #VideoGameSitcoms and come up with soon-to-be canceled television shows.
05/06/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E104Monday, May 11, 2015
Kathryn Hahn, Adam Pally and Brett Gelman watch Shaquille O'Neal take a tumble, list #HipsterCrimes, spell fake Internet words and guess what a high Morgan Freeman might say.
05/11/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E105Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Al Jackson, Annie Lederman and Jim Jefferies fire millennials in their native language, list #ScientificTVShows and come up with steamy works of tech-themed erotica.
05/12/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E106Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Paul Feig, Jessica Chaffin and Jamie Denbo of "Spy" write phallic tourism slogans for Prince Edward Island, #GenderSwapAMovie and predict how "Mad Men" might end.
05/13/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E108Tuesday, May 26, 2015
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Dave Anthony and Marc Maron of "Maron" list lines from a Kylie Jenner TED talk, write a #5WordWeddingToast and guess which Christian cover songs are real.
05/26/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E111Monday, June 1, 2015
Reggie Watts, Kate Berlant and Rory Scovel diagnose Enrique Iglesias's concert injury, come up with #BeatlesRecipes and list acts for the Gathering of the Juggalos lineup.
06/01/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E112Tuesday, June 2, 2015
Matt Braunger, Baron Vaughn and Greg Proops write headlines about Sepp Blatter's resignation, list #EroticBroadway productions and guess which "Uptown Funk" covers are real.
06/02/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E113Wednesday, June 3, 2015
Janet Varney, Felicia Day and Steve Agee suggest some culturally appropriate lyrics for Chet Haze, list their best #GeekPickUpLines and sell some useless items from SkyMall.
06/03/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E115Monday, June 8, 2015
Godfrey, Sean Donnelly and Jen Kirkman translate emoji into political platforms, sift through insignificant female roles from "Entourage" and heckle robots.
06/08/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E116Tuesday, June 9, 2015
Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett of Mystery Science Theater 3000 write clickbait headlines, name #BoringRealityShows and riff on awful movies on Vine.
06/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E117Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Megan Neuringer, Brandon Johnson and Jon Daly start a poetry slam, come up with #WeedCartoons and spoil the finale of "Bones."
06/10/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E119Monday, June 15, 2015
Margaret Cho, Matt Lucas and Dave Hill announce #MyCampaignIn3Words, sell fancy toilets and compete for the title of Mr. Smallest Penis 2015.
06/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E120Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Paul F. Tompkins, April Richardson and Ron Funches unveil their emoji passwords, mock movie theater marquees and propose new uses for the Stanley Cup.
06/16/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E121Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Chris Cubas, Hannah Hart and Matt Mira jot down some #BadYearbookMessages, recommend additions to Father's Day gifts and create robot breakup lines.
06/17/2015
