Legends Of Chamberlain Heights
The G-Word
Season 2 E 1 • 06/18/2017
Hipsters gentrify Chamberlain Heights, and the Legends feel the impact at school when basketball is replaced by water polo. Grover and Milk team up with unlikely allies to take back the 'hood.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:10
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E2Jamallies
Jamal concocts his own party drug in a bid to get the guys access to Randy's party.
09/14/2016
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E1Child, Please
Grover, Milk and Jamal each have to keep a robotic baby in good health in order to keep their grades high enough to stay on the team.
09/21/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E3Come Out to Play
After Grover gets mocked for wearing old Starburys, the guys go on a quest to land him a pair of hot new sneakers called Shackles.
09/28/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E4Inspired by Isis
Milk swaps places with a girl named Isis from Ubombastan as part of a student exchange program, and Grover and Jamal find a replacement white boy for their crew.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E8The Legend of Tupaquia
When Jamal falls for a stripper who may or may not be Tupac Shakur, Medina tries to win her man back.
10/19/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E6Class President
The legends are torn apart after Grover's new role as Duncan High class president goes to his head.
10/26/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E7Cane and Disabled
The guys score courtside seats at an NBA game by pretending to be mentally disabled, but are soon plagued by mysterious threats.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E9MoreThan a Video Game
Jamal and Milk attend a basketball camp for a very specific kind of player, and Grover trains to beat his brother in a video game tournament.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS1 • E1025th Hour
Grover gets his shot at greatness when he's chosen to attempt an important free throw, and Malik fights back against a biased electric company.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E1The G-Word
Hipsters gentrify Chamberlain Heights, and the Legends feel the impact at school when basketball is replaced by water polo. Grover and Milk team up with unlikely allies to take back the 'hood.
06/18/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E3Chocolate Milk
When his complexion comes into question, Milk hits the Rachel Dolezal Tanning Salon to fulfill his dream of becoming black.
06/25/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E2Coach Fishy
After Coach Bundy finally goes too far, he's replaced by celebrity coach Derek Fisher.
07/02/2017
Full Ep
21:09
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E7Hurricane Jermaine
The guys hope to get lucky when the Black Holes take a trip to an away game in Myrtle Beach.
07/16/2017
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E9Confederate Flags of Our Fathers
The crew accompanies Uncle Joey to a Civil War reenactment, and Montrel decides to become a cop.
07/23/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E4My Father the Zero
Grover's house gets shaken up when his long-lost father returns, and Milk and Jamal start going to a Korean spa in the hopes of getting a happy ending.
07/30/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E10Party Over Here, F**k You Over There
When Malik goes to Africa to help out with an uprising, Grover takes advantage of his brother's absence to throw a dope party.
08/06/2017
Full Ep
21:10
Sign in to Watch
Legends Of Chamberlain HeightsS2 • E6Hom*coming
When Grover steps in to stop a bully at school, it sets the stage for chaos at Michael Clarke Duncan High's homecoming parade.
08/13/2017
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021