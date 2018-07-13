YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Gnarnia
Gnarnia
About the Rent: Day 3 - Uncensored
Season 1 E 3 • 07/13/2018
The guys hope that a bar mitzvah gig will solve their rent problems, but they have a hard time tailoring their act to an underage audience.
Full Ep
08:17
Gnarnia
S1 • E1
About the Rent: Day 1 - Uncensored
Gnar Tapes could be closed for good if the guys can’t raise $3,000 in three days, so they try a telethon to make money.
07/13/2018
Full Ep
08:22
Gnarnia
S1 • E2
About the Rent: Day 2 - Uncensored
Still in desperate need of rent money, the Gnar guys try rebranding their store as a pawn shop and an Airbnb.
07/13/2018
Full Ep
07:35
Gnarnia
S1 • E3
About the Rent: Day 3 - Uncensored
The guys hope that a bar mitzvah gig will solve their rent problems, but they have a hard time tailoring their act to an underage audience.
07/13/2018
