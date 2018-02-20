The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
March 8, 2018 - Jesse Eisinger
Season 1 E 74 • 03/08/2018
Jordan gets Tim Baltz's take on International Women's Day, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson on a mission in Kentucky and sits down with author Jesse Eisinger.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E64February 20, 2018 - Carly Novell & Delaney Tarr, Lacey Schwartz & Mat Johnson
Jordan offers advice to civic-minded teens, talks the #NeverAgain movement with student activists and chats with Lacey Schwartz and Mat Johnson of "The Loving Generation."
02/20/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E65February 21, 2018 - Clint Smith
Jordan unpacks the fringe media's theory about the Parkland mass shooting, grills former U.S. diplomats and sits down with author Clint Smith.
02/21/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E66February 22, 2018 - Ali Siddiq
Jordan applauds NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch's historical expertise, discovers the Trumpian themes in "Black Panther" and sits down with comedian Ali Siddiq.
02/22/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E67February 26, 2018 - Baratunde Thurston
Jordan discusses a major loss for NRA members and chats with "How to Be Black" author Baratunde Thurston, and Laura Grey talks to teen gun control advocates in Florida.
02/26/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E68February 27, 2018 - Wesley Lowery
Jordan fantasizes about authoritarian rule in America, uncovers the narc trying to take down Alex Jones and sits down with The Washington Post's Wesley Lowery.
02/27/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E69February 28, 2018 - Anthea Butler
Jordan praises Donald Trump's impeccable cabinet, breaks down the major changes happening in American culture and sits down with religious studies professor Anthea Butler.
02/28/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E70March 1, 2018 - Bakari Sellers
Jordan heads to CPAC with Kobi Libii and Tim Baltz, chats with educators about Trump's plan to bring guns into the classroom and sits down with CNN's Bakari Sellers.
03/01/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E71March 5, 2018 - Nikki Glaser
The Florida Senate walks back a ban on AR-15 rifles, Tim Baltz gets amped up for President Trump's trade war, and Nikki Glaser discusses her Comedy Central Radio show, You Up.
03/05/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E72March 6, 2018 - Cass Sunstein
Jordan unpacks Sam Nunberg's media blitz, salutes lawmakers' righteous attempts to end gun violence and sits down with "Can It Happen Here?" author Cass Sunstein.
03/06/2018
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E73March 7, 2018 - Christian Picciolini
Jordan unveils a theory about President Trump's alter ego, gripes about online dating with Niccole Thurman and chats with "White American Youth" author Christian Picciolini.
03/07/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E74March 8, 2018 - Jesse Eisinger
Jordan gets Tim Baltz's take on International Women's Day, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson on a mission in Kentucky and sits down with author Jesse Eisinger.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E76March 13, 2018 - Tom Nichols
Jordan celebrates the House Intelligence Committee's Russian collusion verdict, learns the fundamentals of conservative comedy and chats with author Tom Nichols.
03/13/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E77March 14, 2018 - Maya Wiley
Jordan breaks down the Pennsylvania special election results, introduces an alternative to government-funded education and sits down with Professor Maya Wiley.
03/14/2018
Full Ep
21:11
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E78March 15, 2018 - Andrew Marantz
Jordan exposes CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's illicit breakfast behavior, sits down with former Trump adviser Carter Page and chats with the New Yorker's Andrew Marantz.
03/15/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E79March 19, 2018 - Julia Ioffe
Jordan marvels at Russia's impressive election results, warns Americans about the dangerous war on men and chats with Atlantic contributor Julia Ioffe.
03/19/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E80March 20, 2018 - of Montreal
Jordan discusses President Trump's strategy for solving America's opioid crisis, Kobi Libii investigates an online conspiracy and of Montreal performs "Soft Music."
03/20/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E81March 21, 2018 - Kate Folmar
Jordan questions who's really behind the March for Our Lives protests, reveals what the left doesn't know about guns and chats with Everytown for Gun Safety's Kate Folmar.
03/21/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E82March 22, 2018 - Cory Booker
Jordan talks to the organizers of DC Teens Action, sends Kobi Libii to meet with a group of Baltimore students protesting gun violence and chats with Senator Cory Booker.
03/22/2018
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E83March 26, 2018 - Michael Ian Black
Jordan confronts teens at the March For Our Lives, finds out how Trump's base feels about his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and chats with comedian Michael Ian Black.
03/26/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E84March 27, 2018 - Amy Siskind
Jordan warns of the possibility of space debris falling to Earth, passes holy judgment on public figures and chats with "The List" author Amy Siskind.
03/27/2018
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021