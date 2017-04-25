@midnight with Chris Hardwick
May 15, 2017 - #FirstDraftCartoons
Season 4 E 106 • 05/15/2017
Andree Vermeulen, Steve Agee and Ken Jennings guess what Fox News thinks that women want, create #FirstDraftCartoons and make up captions for confusing beach safety signs.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E95April 25, 2017 - #BadBookPrequels
Arden Myrin, Orlando Jones and Nimesh Patel describe the positive aspects of global warming, create #BadBookPrequels and list tourist attractions in poorly named cities.
04/25/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E96April 26, 2017 - #BroMovies
Maria Bamford, Ophira Eisenberg and Henry Zebrowski pitch shows for Twitter's proposed TV network, make up #BroMovies and list aliases for pro athletes.
04/26/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E97Extended - April 27, 2017 - Uncensored
Moshe Kasher, Charlotte McKinney and Jo Koy help boost C-SPAN's ratings, imagine #ProblematicKidsShows and pay homage to angry lifeguards in this uncensored, extended episode.
04/28/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E98May 1, 2017 - #TrumpTeachesHistory
Gina Yashere, Ana Marie Cox and Pardis Parker grade Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, imagine how #TrumpTeachesHistory and make up names for celebrity food trucks.
05/01/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E99May 2, 2017 - #HonestTVShows
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Dave Hill and Hari Kondabolu break down Sarah Paulson's Met Gala freak-out over Madonna, pitch #HonestTVShows and use FaceApp on celebrities.
05/02/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E100May 3, 2017 - #SexyComedy
Clark Duke, Ari Graynor and Al Madrigal of "I'm Dying Up Here" take a self-love break at work, examine Melania Trump's Twitter habits and make up #SexyComedy.
05/03/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E101Extended - May 4, 2017 - #StarWarsTaughtMe - Uncensored
Alan Tudyk, John DiMaggio and Ashley Eckstein celebrate "Star Wars" Day by talking to the creator himself and sharing what #StarWarsTaughtMe in an extended, uncensored episode.
05/05/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E102May 8, 2017 - #GameOfThronesTVShows
Dweezil Zappa, Mark Normand and April Richardson guess what tips Obama gave to Trump, list #GameOfThronesTVShows and school Congress on the GOP health care bill.
05/08/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E103May 9, 2017 - #NewNBATeams
Jon Rudnitsky, Steve Byrne and Dulce Sloan update former FBI director James Comey's resume, gossip with a baby hairdresser and make up #NewNBATeams.
05/09/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E104May 10, 2017 - #RuinMetal
Michael Starr, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia of the band Steel Panther put inappropriate celebrities on magazine covers, #RuinMetal and make up new dirty words.
05/10/2017
05/15/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E107May 16, 2017 - #BroQuotes
Rhea Seehorn, Taryn Manning and Jaime King make honest in-flight announcements, come up with #BroQuotes and list health-conscious clickbait articles.
05/16/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E108May 17, 2017 - #MakeASongBoring
Gilbert Gottfried, Whitney Cummings and Jesse Joyce roast politicians, come up with D.C.-based porn titles and #MakeASongBoring.
05/17/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E109Extended - May 18, 2017 - #NSFW90sShows - Uncensored
Vance Sanders, Bess Kalb and Murray Valeriano ponder old-school celebrity nudes, pitch #NSFW90sShows and imagine awful museums in this extended, uncensored episode.
05/19/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E110May 30, 2017 - #InternetBands
Horatio Sanz, Sebastian Bach and Alison Becker guess what's inside Donald Trump's monthly subscription box, order Ben & Jerry's in Australia and make up #InternetBands.
05/30/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E111May 31, 2017 - #SuperheroHistory
Tawny Newsome, Tim Baltz and Paul F. Tompkins of "Bajillion Dollar Propertie$" caption a sexy Kenny G photo, study up on #SuperheroHistory and reveal "Star Wars" spoilers.
05/31/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E112Extended - June 1, 2017 - Uncensored
Wendy Liebman, Chuck Sklar and Doug Benson invent modern mafia nicknames, #AirYourGrievancesIn5Words and imagine awful pop-up restaurants in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/02/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E113June 5, 2017 - #BasketballTV
Jessica Lowe, Alan Yang and Jon Daly guess which movies Fox News will complain about this summer, name misspelled porn films and make up #BasketballTV.
06/05/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E114June 6, 2017 - #DogBroadway
"Downward Dog" stars Lucas Neff, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Barry Rothbart welcome actual puppies to the stage, imagine how canines relieve stress and list #DogBroadway shows.
06/06/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E115June 7, 2017 - #MonsterAMovie
Lucy Davis, Sean Donnelly and Tom Rhodes #MonsterAMovie, write dating profiles for fish and imagine apps that a 10-year-old would create.
06/07/2017
@midnight with Chris HardwickS4 • E116Extended - June 8, 2017 - #ElderlyBeatlesSongs - Uncensored
"The Magicians" stars Olivia Dudley, Summer Bishil and Hale Appleman invent goth-friendly Disney rides and imagine #ElderlyBeatlesSongs in this extended, uncensored episode.
06/09/2017
