Jo Koy: Don't Make Him Angry

E 1 • 01/04/2009

Jo Koy details life with his Filipino mom, the advantages of dancing like Michael Jackson and the strangeness of touring the South as an Asian American.

Jo Koy details life with his Filipino mom, the advantages of dancing like Michael Jackson and the strangeness of touring the South as an Asian American.
01/04/2009
