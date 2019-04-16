Tosh.0
October 15, 2019 - BarSoap Guy
Season 11 E 15 • 10/15/2019
Daniel welcomes his best-smelling guest ever and wealth-shames young people on TikTok.
Tosh.0S11 • E5April 16, 2019 - Vape Bros
Daniel learns vape tricks from some Canadian bros, finds out about a jousting expert's made-up language and assesses the injuries of two stabbing victims.
04/16/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E6April 23, 2019 - Sneeze Guy
Daniel sits down with a man who makes a living sneezing online for fetishists, reveals his method of self-defense and compares British and American road rage.
04/23/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E7April 30, 2019 - Big Arms Guy
Daniel breaks down a video of an over-the-top ATM heist, meets an arm wrestling champ with giant limbs and video chats with two men who demand value from their potato chips.
04/30/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E8May 7, 2019 - Mom-Son Sex Podcast
Daniel breaks down a video of a daredevil with bad coordination, meets a mother and son who host a sex podcast, and attempts to set a record with crayons.
05/07/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E9May 14, 2019 - Golf Girl Trick Shots
Daniel breaks down a video of a tipsy umpire, meets a golfer who does incredible tricks and reveals New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's sex tape.
05/14/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E10ToshCon: Where Are They Now?
Daniel reunites with past guests at the inaugural ToshCon, interviews BYU's first openly gay valedictorian for a job and gives a special thank you to his fans.
05/21/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E11September 17, 2019 - SteveWillDoIt
Daniel examines a swinging tattoo convention, tests social media star SteveWillDoIt's limits, talks sports in Around the Horn.0 and unveils the Aussie Viddie of the Weekie.
09/17/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E12September 24, 2019 - Brother K
Daniel meets with "intactivist" Brother K, teams up with Dom Irrera to quiz a focus group about racist terms and examines a video of a dog dancing to an accordion.
09/24/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E13October 1, 2019 - "I Eat Ass" Free Speech Defender
Daniel gets his staff fired up for tape day, interviews an ass-eating First Amendment protector and is unnerved by videos of a man who pies himself in the face.
10/01/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E14October 8, 2019 - Misha
Daniel reviews a college student's shocking night, meets a 12-year-old with a love for songs about video games, and reveals what it's really like to attend a live taping.
10/08/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E15October 15, 2019 - BarSoap Guy
Daniel welcomes his best-smelling guest ever and wealth-shames young people on TikTok.
10/15/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E16October 22, 2019 - Burping Girl
Daniel takes inspiration from a woman who sprayed milk from her breasts at a music festival, is taught how to slackline at the office and meets with a renowned burp fetishist.
10/22/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E17October 29, 2019 - Super Bitch
Daniel looks at a gross way to maximize soup intake, meets a viral superhero with an anti-bullying message and watches parents traumatize their kids for Halloween.
10/29/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E18November 5, 2019 - Pot Brothers at Law
Daniel breaks down a video of a father-son napping duo, meets two brothers who practice law and have a penchant for pot, and helps Todd Glass tame his prank show.
11/05/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E19November 12, 2019 - Dumped Wife's Revenge
Daniel suffers an unfortunate pool-ball injury, sits down with a divorcee-turned-Instagram influencer and starts a podcast dedicated to trashing an old foe.
11/12/2019
