@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, February 11, 2016 - Uncensored
Season 3 E 64 • 02/11/2016
Kevin Smith, Brian Posehn and Matt Mira decode texts from teens, describe #SingleLifeIn3Words and tell superhero backstories with emojis in this extended, uncensored episode.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E54Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Affion Crockett, Jenny Zigrino and Marlon Wayans find everyday uses for adult toys, #MakeAMovieWhiter and read headlines from a magazine for dogs.
01/26/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E55Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Esther Povitsky, Brandon Wardell and Ryan Stout title articles found in unusual magazines, describe their #BaeIn3Words and pop the question at a Waffle House.
01/27/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E56Extended - Thursday, January 28, 2016 - Uncensored
April Richardson, Kyle Kinane and #PointsMe winner Richard Jeter narrate infomercials, sing #CatSongs and highlight the worst of Hollywood in an extended, uncensored episode.
01/28/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E57Monday, February 1, 2016
Jonathan Kite, Phoebe Robinson and Alanna Ubach pitch commercial slogans for new Ken dolls, come up with #MOOvies and list the wholesome qualities that they seek in a partner.
02/01/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E58Tuesday, February 2, 2016
Dominic Monaghan, Liza Treyger and Mamrie Hart describe stock-photo drug dealers, pitch movie roles for Pope Francis and swipe right on photos of peculiar celebrity singles.
02/02/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E59Wednesday, February 3, 2016
Burnie Burns, Gavin Free and Colton Dunn make a case for wearing pajamas to court, sum up #BadKickstarterIn5Words and give superlatives to teens with bad yearbook photos.
02/03/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E60Extended - Thursday, February 4, 2016 - Uncensored
Scott Adsit, Annabeth Gish and Greg Proops give pot-inspired sermons, dream up #BetterHalftimeShows and list new cases for "The X-Files" in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/04/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E61Monday, February 8, 2016
Nikki Glaser, Kevin Nealon and Jim Jefferies look back on presidential candidates' teen years, come up with #NSFWShows and respond to a bizarre Craigslist ad.
02/08/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E62Tuesday, February 9, 2016
Carmen Lynch, Brendon Walsh and Doug Benson try out a new Mardi Gras tradition, #GreetTheAliensIn5Words and give pop songs an arachnid twist.
02/09/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E63Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Adam Cayton-Holland, Ben Roy and Andrew Orvedahl guess celebrities' hidden talents, list #FastFoodBooks and try to win over canine voters.
02/10/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E65Monday, February 22, 2016
Gillian Jacobs, Claudia O'Doherty and Paul Rust of the series "Love" give chapter titles to erotic novels, explain why #ILoveBaeBut and put an infectious twist on hit songs.
02/22/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E66Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Craig Ferguson, Kurt Braunohler and Mary Lynn Rajskub deliver sermons as a muscular Jesus, #UpdateAFairyTale and give secret code names to politicians.
02/23/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E67Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Alison Brie, Katy Colloton and Katie O'Brien of the series "Teachers" sell memorabilia from viral videos, come up with #GOPMovies and ask horrible red carpet questions.
02/24/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E68Extended - Thursday, February 25, 2016 - Uncensored
Tiffany Haddish, Theo Von and Andrew Santino give "Batman v Superman" an NC-17 rating, sum up #MyFamilyIn4Words and label runway styles in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/25/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E69Monday, February 29, 2016
Jordan Klepper, Mike Yard and Ron Funches create #PoliticalSuperheroes, defend newsworthy articles and make "Star Wars" more diverse in this Late-Night Showdown.
02/29/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E70Tuesday, March 1, 2016
Hayes MacArthur, Andree Vermeulen and David Koechner celebrate Justin Bieber's birthday, come up with #GrittySeuss stories and guess why kids are unimpressed with politicians.
03/01/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E71Wednesday, March 2, 2016
Wil Wheaton, Ross Marquand and Marcella Arguello elaborate on low-budget cosplay, describe a #BadJobIn5Words and deliver lines from undersea erotic films.
03/02/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E72Extended - Thursday, March 3, 2016 - Uncensored
Megan Neuringer, Barry Rothbart and Chris D'Elia sample freaky international music, #FloridaAMovie and teach a very angry yoga class in this extended, uncensored episode.
03/03/2016
@midnight with Chris HardwickS3 • E73Monday, March 7, 2016
To kick off the Tournament of Champions, Nikki Glaser, Kyle Kinane and Doug Benson translate bathroom signs, describe #BadSexIn3Words and list YouTube-themed Emmy categories.
03/07/2016
