Six Guys One Car
It's Dormtainment!
Season 1 E 1 • 10/20/2014
It's Dormtainment! - When their car breaks down after a show, Amanuel gets to work fixing the problem while the rest of the group members pursue other priorities.
Six Guys One CarS1 • E2That's My Daddy Watch
That's My Daddy Watch - While Amanuel and Cameron try to cash a check, Mike accompanies Rome on a booty call and Tay and Chaz go in search of a toilet.
10/20/2014
Six Guys One CarS1 • E3It Happens ALL the Time
It Happens ALL the Time - The guys of Dormtainment find themselves in jail after someone accuses them of armed robbery.
10/20/2014
Six Guys One CarS2 • E1California Love - Uncensored
Dormtainment's move to Los Angeles doesn't go as smoothly as the guys had hoped.
11/09/2015
Six Guys One CarS2 • E2Under New Management - Uncensored
The guys audition managers to take them to the next level, but have trouble finding someone who's the right fit.
11/09/2015
Six Guys One CarS2 • E3Double Date - Uncensored
Rome and Mike go on a double date, but have trouble impressing the women they take out because they're so broke.
11/09/2015
Six Guys One CarS2 • E4Larry's Livestream - Uncensored
When Larry invites the Dormtainment guys to his premiere party, they devise a plan to take him down.
11/09/2015
Six Guys One CarS2 • E5The Breakup - Uncensored
Larry gets inside the guys' heads, causing friction within Dormtainment.
11/09/2015
