Six Guys One Car

It's Dormtainment!

Season 1 E 1 • 10/20/2014

It's Dormtainment! - When their car breaks down after a show, Amanuel gets to work fixing the problem while the rest of the group members pursue other priorities.






06:39

Six Guys One Car
S1 • E2
That's My Daddy Watch

That's My Daddy Watch - While Amanuel and Cameron try to cash a check, Mike accompanies Rome on a booty call and Tay and Chaz go in search of a toilet.
10/20/2014
Full Ep
04:53

Six Guys One Car
S1 • E3
It Happens ALL the Time

It Happens ALL the Time - The guys of Dormtainment find themselves in jail after someone accuses them of armed robbery.
10/20/2014
Full Ep
03:36

Six Guys One Car
S2 • E1
California Love - Uncensored

Dormtainment's move to Los Angeles doesn't go as smoothly as the guys had hoped.
11/09/2015
Full Ep
05:42

Six Guys One Car
S2 • E2
Under New Management - Uncensored

The guys audition managers to take them to the next level, but have trouble finding someone who's the right fit.
11/09/2015
Full Ep
04:15

Six Guys One Car
S2 • E3
Double Date - Uncensored

Rome and Mike go on a double date, but have trouble impressing the women they take out because they're so broke.
11/09/2015
Full Ep
06:38

Six Guys One Car
S2 • E4
Larry's Livestream - Uncensored

When Larry invites the Dormtainment guys to his premiere party, they devise a plan to take him down.
11/09/2015
Full Ep
05:06

Six Guys One Car
S2 • E5
The Breakup - Uncensored

Larry gets inside the guys' heads, causing friction within Dormtainment.
11/09/2015
Full Ep
06:12

Six Guys One Car
S2 • E6
YouTube Wars - Uncensored

After Larry releases a slam video, the Dormtainment guys retaliate with a video of their own.
11/09/2015
