Welcome Party
Season 8 E 20 • 04/12/2012
The staff begrudgingly throws a party for Nellie, despite her selfish behavior, and Erin and Andy go on a roadtrip to break up with Andy’s girlfriend.
The Office
S8 • E16
After Hours
While Dwight and Todd Packer compete for a VP position in Tallahassee, Andy makes everyone in the office stay late to cover for those who went to Florida.
02/23/2012
The Office
S8 • E17
Test The Store
Dwight prepares a theatrical presentation to impress Nellie at the Sabre opening in Tallahassee, and Andy shows up to work with an embarrassing injury.
03/01/2012
The Office
S8 • E18
Last Day In Florida
Jim tries to save Dwight from being fired from his new vice president position with Sabre, and Andy learns that Erin is taking a job in Florida.
03/08/2012
The Office
S8 • E19
Get The Girl
When Andy drives to Florida to try and convince Erin to move back to Scranton, a newly transferred Nellie attempts to usurp his role as manager.
03/15/2012