The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi

Season 26 E 51 • 02/02/2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E42
December 16, 2020 - James Corden & Tessa Thompson

Desi Lydic braves a family Christmas party with relatives from Fox News, James Corden talks about "The Late Late Show" and "The Prom," and Tessa Thompson discusses her movie "Sylvie's Love."
12/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E991
Donald Trump's 100 Most Tremendous Scandals

Roy Wood Jr. breaks down the 100 greatest scandals of the Trump administration, from jaw-dropping acts of corruption to devastating displays of incompetence.
12/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E43
January 19, 2021 - Carey Mulligan

Washington, D.C., prepares for Joe Biden's inauguration, Desi Lydic looks back on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's White House roles, and Carey Mulligan discusses "Promising Young Woman."
01/19/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E44
January 20, 2021 - Stacey Abrams

Joe Biden is officially sworn in as America's 46th president, Trevor dives into the history of Inauguration Day, and Stacey Abrams discusses her grassroots political efforts in Georgia.
01/20/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E45
January 21, 2021 - Jelani Cobb

President Biden exceeds America's low expectations, Desi Lydic looks back at Melania Trump's defining moments as First Lady, and the New Yorker's Jelani Cobb discusses America post-Trump.
01/21/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E46
January 25, 2021 - Nnamdi Asomugha

Republicans resist Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. examines an alternative to traditional policing in Oregon, and Nnamdi Asomugha discusses his film role in "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E47
January 26, 2021 - Stanley Nelson

America's COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a mess, Trevor examines Donald Trump's breakup with Fox News, and Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy."
01/26/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E48
January 27, 2021 - Amanda Gorman

Trevor covers international coronavirus news, President Biden and Republicans make divergent demands for unity, and Amanda Gorman discusses her historic inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb."
01/27/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E49
January 28, 2021 - Doug Henwood & Regina King

Doug Henwood weighs in on the GameStop stock surge, Roy Wood Jr. talks to African political scholars about America's democratic crisis, and Regina King discusses "One Night in Miami."
01/28/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E50
February 1, 2021 - Jeremy O. Harris

Redditors drive up the price of silver, Trevor highlights the racism and conspiracy theories embraced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris discusses "Slave Play."
02/01/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E52
February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard

Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E53
February 4, 2021 - Cori Bush

Democrats strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta preview the Big Game, and Trevor interviews Congresswoman Cori Bush.
02/04/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E54
February 8, 2021 - Atul Gawande & Leonard Fournette

Conservative pundits heap scorn on President Biden, Dr. Atul Gawande discusses U.S. COVID-19 challenges, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette reflects on his Super Bowl win.
02/08/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E55
February 9, 2021 - Robin Roberts & Noah Centineo

Trevor examines the massive farmer protest in India, Robin Roberts discusses "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage," and Noah Centineo talks about "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."
02/09/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E56
February 10, 2021 - Radha Blank

Donald Trump's lawyers give dismal performances at his impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black spies, and Radha Blank discusses her film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."
02/10/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E57
February 11, 2021 - Daniel Kaluuya

Trevor covers the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Jordan Klepper revisits Washington, D.C., after the Capitol riot, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02/11/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E58
February 15, 2021 - Neil Patrick Harris

Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial, The Daily Show correspondents talk about their year under lockdown, and Neil Patrick Harris discusses his role on "It's a Sin."
02/15/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E59
February 16, 2021 - Bill Gates

Ronny Chieng shares ways to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black doctors, and Bill Gates discusses "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
02/16/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E60
February 17, 2021 - Heather McGhee

Texans suffer from ongoing extreme winter weather, Dulce Sloan talks to Divine Nine sorority members about Vice President Kamala Harris, and author Heather McGhee discusses "The Sum of Us."
02/17/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S26 • E61
February 18, 2021 - Russell Westbrook

Parents and kids grow impatient about reopening schools, Trevor presents a biography of Tucker Carlson, and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about his Why Not? Foundation and more.
02/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61
Russell Westbrook - The Why Not? Foundation

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about expressing himself through fashion, his docuseries about the Tulsa race massacre of 1921 and nurturing young lives with The Why Not? Foundation.
02/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61
The Daily Showography of Tucker Carlson

The Daily Show dives into the career of Tucker Carlson, tracing his failure-strewn path across the cable news landscape to his embrace of misogyny and white supremacy as a Fox News star.
02/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61
Getting Back to Normal-ish - Remote Education Crisis

After nearly a year of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the frustration of students and parents reaches a boiling point, and teachers face mounting pressure to return to school.
02/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61
Ted Cruz Jets Off to Cancun, Mexico

As hundreds of thousands of Texans remain without power or clean water while enduring dangerously cold weather, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz seeks refuge in Cancun, Mexico, sparking furious backlash.
02/18/2021
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E61
Mars Rover Looks for Life

The NASA rover Perseverance makes history by touching down on Mars to search for signs of ancient life on the planet.
02/18/2021
