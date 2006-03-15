Drawn Together
Breakfast Food Killer
Season 3 E 10 • 10/18/2007
Becoming a breakfast cereal mascot leads Wooldoor to fame and Crunch Berries addiction.
Drawn TogetherS2 • E15The Drawn Together Clip Show
The roommates gather for a very special clip show reunion sit-down with The Producer.
03/15/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E1Freaks and Greeks
Captain Hero attempts to pledge a new neighborhood Greek family, and Ling Ling's dad moves in.
10/05/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E2Wooldoor Sockbat's Progressive Multicultural Roundtable
Wooldoor gets his own progressive children's TV show, and Toot chases dreams of a hot dog truck.
10/12/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E3Spelling Applebee's
A spelling bee forces Foxxy to confront her champion past. Clara becomes addicted to car crashes.
10/19/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E4Unrestrainable Trainable
Captain Hero commits to a special needs giant, and Clara goes Munchausen-by-proxy with Wooldoor.
10/25/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E5N.R.A.y RAY
Captain Hero stocks up on weapons after a burglary. Toot lives her food dreams.
11/01/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E6Captain Hero and the Cool Kids
Captain Hero must become cool in order to save the world, and Toot and Ling-Ling take up cockfighting.
11/08/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E7Lost in Parking Space, Pt. 1
When the roommates depart for a trip to the mall, Clara assumes they've been Raptured.
11/15/2006
Drawn TogetherS3 • E8Lost in Parking Space, Pt. 2
The situation grows increasingly dire for everyone trapped in the van, and Foxxy is taken captive.
10/04/2007
Drawn TogetherS3 • E9Charlotte's Web of Lies
Captain Hero confronts a big fear after a drunk driving accident, and Ling Ling locates his inner monster.
10/11/2007
Drawn TogetherS3 • E11Drawn Together Babies
The housemates take a trip back in time as tots with a taste for murder.
10/25/2007
Drawn TogetherS3 • E12Nipple Ring-Ring Goes to Foster Care
Ling-Ling enters foster care, and Captain Hero time travels in order to play a prank on his past self.
11/01/2007
Drawn TogetherS3 • E13Toot Goes to Bollywood
Therapy unearths a repressed memory from Foxxy's past. Xandir gives Toot a makeover.
11/08/2007
