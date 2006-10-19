Drawn Together
Toot Goes Bollywood
Season 3 E 13 • 11/08/2007
Wooldoor puts on his psychiatrist hat to help Foxxy unearth a traumatizing memory, Toot masquerades as a sacred cow, and Xandir hits the mall.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:14
Drawn TogetherS3 • E3Spelling Applebee's
Captain Hero discovers Clara's unusual fetish, Foxxy confronts her fear of returning to the spelling bee circuit, and Spanky pursues a new career path.
10/19/2006
Full Ep
21:10
Drawn TogetherS3 • E4Unrestrainable Trainable
Clara's caretaking tendencies become pathological with Wooldoor, and Captain Hero learns he has spawned a son.
10/25/2006
Full Ep
21:20
Drawn TogetherS3 • E5NRAy Ray
Toot turns to her magical diary to wish for her deepest desires, Captain Hero takes up hunting, and Foxxy's grandson Ray Ray shows up.
11/01/2006
Full Ep
21:31
Drawn TogetherS3 • E6Captain Hero and the Cool Kids
Ling-Ling pursues cockfighting while Foxxy helps Captain Hero raise his cool factor to fit in with popular kids Clara, Spanky and Steve from Long Island, NY.
11/08/2006
Full Ep
21:20
Drawn TogetherS3 • E7Lost in Parking Space, Pt. 1
After the other roommates secretly leave for the mall without her, Clara assumes the Rapture has occurred and struggles to protect her left-behind soul.
11/15/2006
Full Ep
21:01
Drawn TogetherS3 • E8Lost in Parking Space, Pt. 2
As Toot, Spanky, Captain Hero and Ling-Ling freeze in the van, Clara devotes her allegiance to a supposedly satanic delivery man, and Foxxy's Hot Topic hostage situation grows more dire.
10/04/2007
Full Ep
21:25
Drawn TogetherS3 • E9Charlotte's Web of Lies
Captain Hero's drunk driving accident forces him to conquer his biggest fear, Ling-Ling dreams of dancing onstage, and Spanky gets entangled with an eight-legged lover.
10/11/2007
Full Ep
21:21
Drawn TogetherS3 • E10Breakfast Food Killer
Wooldoor gets recruited to be a breakfast cereal mascot, while Foxxy and Toot creep around a graveyard in search of UPC codes.
10/18/2007
Full Ep
21:00
Drawn TogetherS3 • E11Drawn Together Babies
The housemates morph into baby versions of themselves with a penchant for murder and deception.
10/25/2007
Full Ep
21:10
Drawn TogetherS3 • E12Nipple Ring-Ring Goes to Foster Care
Ling-Ling gets enrolled in the foster care system on his 21st birthday, Captain Hero seeks to humiliate his younger self, and Foxxy reunites with a family member.
11/01/2007
Full Ep
21:35
