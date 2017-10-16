YOUR FAVORITE COMEDY CENTRAL SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Vinny & The Colonel
Vinny & The Colonel
The Fish Find a Thumb
Season 1 E 2 • 10/16/2017
Vinny and the Colonel find a thumb on the street, leading them to investigate a potential murder.
Vinny & The Colonel
S1 • E1
The Fish Are F**kboys
Vinny and the Colonel check into the F**kboy Behavioral Center in hopes of getting professional help, only to learn a dark secret.
10/16/2017
Full Ep
05:45
Vinny & The Colonel
S1 • E2
The Fish Find a Thumb
Vinny and the Colonel find a thumb on the street, leading them to investigate a potential murder.
10/16/2017
Full Ep
06:41
Vinny & The Colonel
S1 • E3
The Fish Meet Manzini the Genie
During a chance encounter with a genie, Vinny wishes that he and the Colonel never met.
10/16/2017
