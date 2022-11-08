Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God
November 3, 2022 - A Midterm Night's Dream
Season 1 E 13 • 11/03/2022
Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Coscarelli, Tiffany D. Cross and Donnell Rawlings discuss the dire impacts of fast-spreading conspiracy theories, the death of rapper Takeoff and more.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E3August 11, 2022 - The End Is Nigh
Charlamagne Tha God debates the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago and apocalypse scenarios with Sam Jay, Marianne Williamson and Brandon Marshall before sitting down with actor Michael Rapaport.
08/11/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E4August 18, 2022 - Issa Hell of an Episode
Charlamagne Tha God debates straight men complimenting each other's looks and America's cannabis hypocrisy with Chi Ossé, Gary Owen and Flame Monroe, before sitting down with Issa Rae.
08/18/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E5September 8, 2022 - Watered Down Rights
Charlamagne Tha God, Jordan Klepper, Lynae Vanee and Ashleigh Banfield debate CNN's new direction, color-blind casting and more, before actor and former Obama advisor Kal Penn stops by.
09/08/2022
Full Ep
20:58
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E6September 15, 2022 - Death of Democracy
Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, Roy Wood Jr. and Malcolm Gladwell discuss Queen Elizabeth II's passing and Ron DeSantis's relocation of immigrants to sanctuary cities, and Fat Joe stops by.
09/15/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E7September 22, 2022 - Greater of Two Evils
Charlamagne Tha God discusses Governor Ron DeSantis's standing in the GOP, Herschel Walker's latest gaffe and more with Nick Kroll, Ari Melber and Ms. Pat, followed by a sit-down with Ray J.
09/22/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E8September 29, 2022 - Global Warning
Charlamagne Tha God, Kara Swisher, Jason Lee and Yamaneika Saunders talk cheating scandals, the polarizing show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and more, and Kenya Barris drops in.
09/29/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E9October 6, 2022 - Survival of the Illest
Charlamagne Tha God debates the flaws in Stacey Abrams's campaign strategy, using rap lyrics as evidence in court and more with panelists Ian Lara, Tara Setmayer and Killer Mike.
10/06/2022
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E10October 13, 2022 - Whoop, There She Is!
Charlamagne Tha God, Jemele Hill, Marlon Wayans and Amber Ruffin discuss Kanye West's wildly offensive comments and a rise in aggressive hecklers, and Whoopi Goldberg talks about "Till."
10/13/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E11October 20, 2022 - Politricks As Usual
Charlamagne Tha God, Michael Cohen, Jim Norton and Tezlyn Figaro debate the likelihood of a Donald Trump indictment and the consequences of free speech, and Stephen A. Smith stops by.
10/20/2022
Full Ep
20:59
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E12October 27, 2022 - The Lenard Report
Charlamagne Tha God, T.I., Tommy Davidson and Kristen Soltis Anderson discuss Dave Chappelle's support of Will Smith and the future of gun control in America, and Stephen Colbert stops by.
10/27/2022
Full Ep
21:08
Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha GodS1 • E13November 3, 2022 - A Midterm Night's Dream
Charlamagne Tha God, Joe Coscarelli, Tiffany D. Cross and Donnell Rawlings discuss the dire impacts of fast-spreading conspiracy theories, the death of rapper Takeoff and more.
11/03/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:41
Cursed FriendsThis Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in the Comedy Central original movie Cursed Friends.
10/10/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021