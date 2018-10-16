The Jim Jefferies Show

April 16, 2019 - Jim Goes on an Anti-Poaching Safari

Season 3 E 5 • 04/16/2019

Jim explains why zoos are a good thing, goes on patrol with an anti-poaching task force and sticks up for an underappreciated member of the animal kingdom.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E25
October 16, 2018 - The Downward Spiral of Climate Change

Jim explains why Americans struggle to address climate change, looks at the decline of the recycling industry and talks to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about athlete activism.
10/16/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E26
October 23, 2018 - Why Healthy Living Is Impossible

Jim looks at society's obsession with beauty, explains why having a completely healthy lifestyle is impossible and proposes changes to constitutional amendments.
10/23/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E27
October 30, 2018 - How Right-Wing Rhetoric Leads to Violence

Jim looks at the connection between President Trump's rhetoric and recent violent attacks, scrutinizes smart home technology and delves into the effects of spanking kids.
10/30/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E28
November 6, 2018 - Third-Party Debate: The Best of the Rest

Jim explains why you probably didn't vote in the midterms, sends a team of correspondents to change minds at Politicon and hosts a debate for third-party longshots.
11/06/2018
Full Ep
42:32
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E29
November 13, 2018 - Trump Wages War Against Journalists

Jim weighs the challenges of living on Mars, sits down with CNN political analyst April Ryan and questions why Americans use so much paper.
11/13/2018
Full Ep
21:16
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S2 • E30
November 20, 2018 - Jim Becomes a U.S. Citizen

Jim profiles the journey of immigrants preparing to become U.S. citizens, takes the oath with them and offers a sneak peek at his new, more Americanized show.
11/20/2018
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E1
March 19, 2019 - The Rise of White Nationalism

Jim explains how the internet radicalizes white nationalists like the shooter in New Zealand, visits Australia's "border fence" and examines public shaming.
03/19/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E2
March 26, 2019 - The Hidden Dangers of Vast Nuclear Arsenals

Jim examines the many flaws in America's nuclear weapon stockpile, takes a critical look at doomsday-prepping advice and sits down with North Korean defectors.
03/26/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E3
April 2, 2019 - How Chicago Became Central to the Gun Debate

Jim looks at the rise of the NRA as a lobbying group, visits Chicago to see how the city became a proxy in the gun-control debate and tries to save after-school programs.
04/02/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E4
April 9, 2019 - The Extra Hurdles for Trans Athletes

Jim looks at the discriminatory barriers trans athletes face, sits down with a transgender scientist and marathoner, and examines the state of LGBTQ rights in Thailand.
04/09/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E5
April 16, 2019 - Jim Goes on an Anti-Poaching Safari

Jim explains why zoos are a good thing, goes on patrol with an anti-poaching task force and sticks up for an underappreciated member of the animal kingdom.
04/16/2019
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E6
April 23, 2019 - Jim's Guide to Growing Old and Dying

Jim explains why the funeral industry is exploitative and wasteful, seeks happiness by attending his own mock funeral in South Korea, and devises a new model of retirement.
04/23/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E7
April 30, 2019 - Addicted to Everything

Jim looks at how gamification gets people addicted to tech, tries to figure out if Australia has a gambling problem and explains why strict laws don't curb addiction.
04/30/2019
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E8
May 7, 2019 - Giving Kids in Foster Care a Leg Up

Jim weighs in on ancestry testing, chats with Ty Burrell about giving opportunities to kids in foster care and examines how kid influencers are vulnerable to exploitation.
05/07/2019
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E9
May 14, 2019 - Dividing the United States

Jim makes the case for universal basic income, takes a critical look at "poverty tourism" in South Africa and proposes splitting America up into different countries.
05/14/2019
Full Ep
20:55
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E10
May 21, 2019 - The Cost of Trading Away Freedom

Jim examines the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, visits Singapore to weigh the pros and cons of living in a restrictive society, and criticizes recent abortion bans.
05/21/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E11
September 17, 2019 - Americans Stopped Caring About Privacy

Jim gives his take on some unpopular opinions, visits Hong Kong to learn about "citizen scores" and scrutinizes America's nonchalant attitude about data security.
09/17/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E12
September 24, 2019 - Jim Gives Socialism an Overhaul

Jim explains why free college for everyone might not be a good idea after all, finds a compromise between socialism and capitalism, and celebrates the Emmy Awards.
09/24/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E13
October 1, 2019 - Jim Takes On Cancel Culture

Jim discusses the consequences of "cancel culture," shares how inclusion is changing the toy industry and laments a hairy situation.
10/01/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E14
October 8, 2019 - The Decline of Sex in Japan

Jim discusses the spate of recent deaths linked to vaping, visits Japan to examine the decline of sex among young people and looks at the disappearing stigma around STDs.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch

The Jim Jefferies Show
S3 • E15
October 15, 2019 - Diving Into the Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Jim unpacks the Trump impeachment inquiry, visits South Africa to learn about traditional medicine techniques and weighs in on how U.S. culture tackles mental health.
10/15/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021