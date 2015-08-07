Why? with Hannibal Buress

Hannibal Goes to a PETA Protest

Season 1 E 3 • 07/22/2015

Hannibal tempts vegans at a PETA protest, interviews the shark that ruined a surfing competition and enjoys a musical performance from Thundercat and Open Mike Eagle.

Why? with Hannibal Buress
S1 • E1
8th of July Celebration!

Hannibal Buress confronts a famous internet troll, finds a new way to deal with cops and celebrates the 8th of July.
07/08/2015
21:14
Why? with Hannibal Buress
S1 • E2
Get the F Out of Here

Hannibal talks about how the California drought has affected the adult film industry, tells celebrities to f**k off and points out a strange commonality in rap songs.
07/15/2015
21:17
Why? with Hannibal Buress
S1 • E3
21:14
Why? with Hannibal Buress
S1 • E4
Hannibal Has Beef

Hannibal reacts to Hulk Hogan's racist rant, shares his tips for police conduct, takes to the streets to talk about hip hop and welcomes musical guest Jean Grae.
07/29/2015
21:16
Why? with Hannibal Buress
S1 • E5
Hannibal Converses Calmly with a Dentist and a Lion

Hannibal touches on topical issues, including Cecil the Lion and the Republican presidential candidates, and welcomes musical guests Two Fresh, Joey Purp and Towkio.
08/05/2015
21:14
Why? with Hannibal Buress
S1 • E6
Hannibal Goes to Hell to Find Out What's in That Bag

Hannibal asks people if they'd want Obama to run for a third term, is told he's going to hell, and welcomes a special mystery guest and a musical performance from Thundercat.
08/12/2015
21:15
Why? with Hannibal Buress
S1 • E7
Hannibal Approaches the Finish Line While Wearing a Deep V-Neck T-Shirt

Hannibal investigates the Illuminati, engages in deep conversations with some cute kids, reenacts a dramatic event and welcomes musical guest King Los.
08/19/2015
21:14
Why? with Hannibal Buress
S1 • E8
Hannibal and Kate Plus 8

Hannibal takes to the streets of L.A. to find out what his fans want him to do on the season finale, holds a comedy roast for a baby and welcomes musical guest Lupe Fiasco.
08/26/2015
