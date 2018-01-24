The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Ladies Night
Season 23 E 65 • 02/13/2018
The Daily Show highlights news-making women, including the black female voters in Alabama who defeated accused child molester Roy Moore, the Miss America contestants with more qualifications than President Trump and (of course) Oprah Winfrey.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E54Extended - January 24, 2018 - P.K. Subban
Trevor breaks down how gerrymandering affects democracy, Dulce Sloan and Michael Kosta examine the Mexico border wall debate, and P.K. Subban discusses the NHL All-Star Game.
01/24/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E55Extended - January 25, 2018 - Cecile Richards
The GOP claims that the FBI is undermining the White House, Desi Lydic gives tips on interviewing President Trump, and Cecile Richards discusses Planned Parenthood's future.
01/25/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E56Extended - January 29, 2018 - Alex Gibney
Hillary Clinton reportedly shielded a 2008 campaign staffer accused of sexual harassment, President Trump tried to fire Robert Mueller, and Alex Gibney talks "Dirty Money."
01/29/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E57January 30, 2018 - David Remnick
In a live episode following the State of the Union , Trevor chats with Michael Kosta and The New Yorker's David Remnick about President Trump's first year in office.
01/30/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E58January 31, 2018 - Angela Rye
Conservatives praise President Trump's first State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr. gives an update on black America, and Angela Rye discusses "Angela Rye's State of the Union."
01/31/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E59Extended - February 1, 2018 - Rose McGowan
The GOP pushes a sketchy memo in hopes of undermining the Trump-Russia probe, Roy Wood Jr. examines the on-screen deaths of black actors, and Rose McGowan discusses "Brave."
02/01/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E61February 6, 2018 - Liz Claman
President Trump accuses Democrats of treason for not applauding him, Hasan Minhaj reacts to the Dow Jones taking a record dip, and Liz Claman weighs in on the stock market.
02/06/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E62Extended - February 7, 2018 - "The 15:17 to Paris" Cast
President Trump orders a military parade, Trevor examines recent archeological findings, and Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone discuss "The 15:17 to Paris."
02/07/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E63February 8, 2018 - Steve Aoki
Trevor breaks down reports on Russia hacking voter rolls and Rob Porter's resignation, Roy Wood Jr. honors unsung black politicians, and Steve Aoki discusses "Kolony."
02/08/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E64The Russian Scandal: The Crème De La Kremlin II
The Daily Show unpacks the biggest moments from the Trump-Russia investigation, including Donald Trump Jr.'s campaign meeting, the Kremlin's social media takeover and Robert Mueller's indictments.
02/12/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E66My Super Tweet 16
Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team revisit Donald Trump's most memorable early tweets, explain why the president gravitates toward an unfiltered communications platform and suggest alternate social media for threatening war.
02/14/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E67A 100% Trump-Free Show
In an entirely Donald Trump-free episode, Trevor and The World's Fakest News Team find out how rowdy Ugandan politics can get, learn about the latest smart technology and check in with Rob Gronkowski on the Tide Pod Challenge.
02/15/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E68The Unpresidential Day Special
In honor of Presidents' Day, The Daily Show looks back at some of Donald Trump's most memorable moments in office, from defending white supremacists to administration infighting to attacking the "fake news" media.
02/19/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E69Extended - February 20, 2018 - Taylor Kitsch
School shooting survivors in Florida stage rallies for gun control, Roy Wood Jr. explains why black audiences love "Black Panther," and Taylor Kitsch discusses "Waco."
02/20/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E70Extended - February 21, 2018 - Ludacris
Conservatives accuse the Parkland survivors of being paid actors, Florida sidelines gun control measures for anti-porn legislation, and Ludacris discusses "Fear Factor."
02/21/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E71Extended - February 22, 2018 - Lupita Nyong'o
Parkland shooting survivors confront Marco Rubio and President Trump on gun control, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates black innovators, and Lupita Nyong'o discusses "Black Panther."
02/22/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E72February 26, 2018 - Wayne Brady
Critics slam the sheriff who allegedly ignored warnings about the Parkland shooter, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta recap the Olympics, and Wayne Brady discusses "Kinky Boots."
02/26/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E73Extended - February 27, 2018 - Nima Elbagir
Trevor looks at the 2018 midterm congressional candidates, a German village grapples with a Nazi-era town bell, and CNN's Nima Elbagir talks about Libya's slave trade.
02/27/2018
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS23 • E74Extended - February 28, 2018 - Jorge Ramos
HUD Secretary Ben Carson blows taxpayer money on office furniture, Roy Wood Jr. and Dulce Sloan examine accomplishments of black women, and Jorge Ramos discusses "Stranger."
02/28/2018
