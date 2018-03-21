The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
April 17, 2018 - David Corn & Michael Isikoff
Season 1 E 92 • 04/17/2018
Jordan reveals Sean Hannity's ties to Michael Cohen, Tim Baltz dives into a conservative punk movement, and authors David Corn and Michael Isikoff discuss "Russian Roulette."
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E81March 21, 2018 - Kate Folmar
Jordan questions who's really behind the March for Our Lives protests, reveals what the left doesn't know about guns and chats with Everytown for Gun Safety's Kate Folmar.
03/21/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E82March 22, 2018 - Cory Booker
Jordan talks to the organizers of DC Teens Action, sends Kobi Libii to meet with a group of Baltimore students protesting gun violence and chats with Senator Cory Booker.
03/22/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E83March 26, 2018 - Michael Ian Black
Jordan confronts teens at the March For Our Lives, finds out how Trump's base feels about his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and chats with comedian Michael Ian Black.
03/26/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E84March 27, 2018 - Amy Siskind
Jordan warns of the possibility of space debris falling to Earth, passes holy judgment on public figures and chats with "The List" author Amy Siskind.
03/27/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E86March 29, 2018 - Alan Dershowitz
Jordan salutes the defenders of the Second Amendment, leads a gun-friendly yoga class and sits down with attorney Alan Dershowitz.
03/29/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E87April 9, 2018 - Aparna Nancherla
Jordan breaks down President Trump's relationship with Fox News, sends Niccole Thurman to investigate drag queen storytellers and sits down with comedian Aparna Nancherla.
04/09/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E88April 10, 2018 - Gregory T. Angelo
Jordan warns America about the FBI's attacks, offers Mark Zuckerberg tips for his congressional hearing and chats with Log Cabin Republicans President Gregory T. Angelo.
04/10/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E89April 11, 2018 - Alan Dershowitz & Sally Kohn
Jordan breaks the shocking news about Paul Ryan's spinelessness, dines with attorney Alan Dershowitz and sits down with "The Opposite of Hate" author Sally Kohn.
04/11/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E90April 12, 2018 - Bari A. Williams
Jordan breaks down Scott Pruitt's EPA challenge coin redesign, sends Kobi Libii to confront a crisis actor posing as Alex Jones and chats with tech exec Bari A. Williams.
04/12/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E91April 16, 2018 - Rick Tyler
Jordan dissects Infowars host Alex Jones's emotional reaction to President Trump's Syrian missile strike, ponders America's ongoing changes and chats with MSNBC's Rick Tyler.
04/16/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E93April 18, 2018 - Alicia Menendez
Jordan puts the blame for recent political blunders on Nikki Haley, gets to know conservative YouTube dynamos Diamond and Silk, and chats with Bustle's Alicia Menendez.
04/18/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E95April 23, 2018 - Ross Douthat
Jordan and Kobi Libii wrongly assume that the hero of a shooting in Nashville was armed, the war on men continues, and author Ross Douthat talks "To Change the Church."
04/23/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E96April 24, 2018 - Justin Simien
Jordan welcomes Kanye West to the right, honors the brave defenders of the Second Amendment and chats with "Dear White People" director Justin Simien.
04/24/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E97April 25, 2018 - Annie Waldman
Jordan offers career advice to White House physician Ronny Jackson, makes a plea to Hillary Clinton on behalf of Republicans and chats with ProPublica reporter Annie Waldman.
04/25/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E99April 30, 2018 - Cecile Richards
Jordan praises Donald Trump's insult diplomacy, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson attend a Trump rally in Michigan, and Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards talks "Make Trouble."
04/30/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E100May 1, 2018 - Garry Kasparov
Jordan dissects Robert Mueller's questions for President Trump, breaks down the Trump administration's divine plans for sex education and chats with Garry Kasparov.
05/01/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E101May 2, 2018 - Cenk Uygur
Jordan introduces West Virginia's fringe candidate Don Blankenship, recognizes MAGA-ism as a religion and sits down with "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur.
05/02/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E102May 3, 2018 - Ron Livingston
Jordan sheds light on Rudy Giuliani's legal expertise, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson bring conservatism back to the Boy Scouts of America, and Ron Livingston discusses "Tully."
05/03/2018
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E103May 7, 2018 - Jonah Goldberg
Jordan gives Devin Nunes advice, Tim Baltz meets with former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray, and Jonah Goldberg discusses "Suicide of the West."
05/07/2018
