The Opposition with Jordan Klepper
November 28, 2017 - D.L. Hughley
Season 1 E 30 • 11/28/2017
Jordan takes a closer look at Project Veritas, ponders the shape of the Earth with Citizen Journalist Kobi Libii and sits down with "How Not to Get Shot" author D.L. Hughley.
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E20November 2, 2017 - Bassem Youssef
Jordan defends President Trump's questionable remarks, consults Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson about which leftist movies to avoid, and chats with comedian Bassem Youssef.
11/02/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E21November 6, 2017 - Nikole Hannah-Jones
Jordan reacts to recent gun violence, praises Trump's Americanness abroad and talks to Nikole Hannah-Jones about school segregation.
11/06/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E22November 7, 2017 - David Daley
Jordan discusses the future of Betsy DeVos's role as Secretary of Education, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate voter fraud and chats with author David Daley.
11/07/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E23November 8, 2017 - Jon Lovett
Jordan celebrates the anniversary of Donald Trump's presidential win, sings the praises of Donna Brazile and sits down with "Lovett or Leave It" host Jon Lovett.
11/08/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E24November 9, 2017 - Jen Psaki
Jordan makes a harsh discovery about Trump's visit to China, uncovers Puerto Rico's plan to infiltrate swing states and chats with former White House staffer Jen Psaki.
11/09/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E25November 13, 2017 - Jose Calderon
Jordan discusses the allegations against Roy Moore, checks in on the hurricane recovery effort in Puerto Rico and sits down with Hispanic Federation president Jose Calderon.
11/13/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E26November 14, 2017 - Jeff Ross
Jordan examines Donald Trump Jr.'s supposed collusion with WikiLeaks, introduces a sale for his fellow freethinkers and talks immigration with Roastmaster General Jeff Ross.
11/14/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E27November 15, 2017 - Sarah Lacy
Jordan breaks down Trump's judicial picks with Citizen Journalist Niccole Thurman, talks to a member of Trump's voter fraud commission and chats with author Sarah Lacy.
11/15/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E28Extended - November 16, 2017 - Molly Ball
Jordan reunites with Jon Stewart, celebrates Thanksgiving with the Citizen Journalists and sits down with TIME magazine political correspondent Molly Ball.
11/16/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E29November 27, 2017 - Bill Browder
Jordan gives President Trump the thanks he deserves, sends Citizen Journalist Tim Baltz to investigate sexism in Silicon Valley and chats with author Bill Browder.
11/27/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E31November 29, 2017 - Danica Roem
Jordan addresses a nuclear threat to America, breaks down President Trump's plans to repeal net neutrality and sits down with Virginia Delegate-elect Danica Roem.
11/29/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E32November 30, 2017 - Paul Scheer
Jordan enlists his team of Citizen Journalists to create campaign ads for Roy Moore, discovers the latest threat to Christmas and chats with comedian Paul Scheer.
11/30/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E33December 4, 2017 - Kwame Alexander
Jordan celebrates the Republican tax plan victory, breaks down the proposed changes to concealed carry laws and sits down with poet Kwame Alexander.
12/04/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E34Extended - December 5, 2017 - Daniel Ellsberg
Jordan details Donald Trump's plans to shrink Utah's monuments, sends Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson to investigate campus free speech, and sits down with author Daniel Ellsberg.
12/05/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E35December 6, 2017 - Jennifer Egan
Jordan unpacks the IOC's decision to ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Games, browses the Alt-Bible with Citizen Journalist Laura Grey and sits down with author Jennifer Egan.
12/06/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E36December 7, 2017 - Scott Kelly
Jordan discusses Donald Trump Jr.'s genius courtroom tactics with Niccole Thurman, takes the #MAGAMealChallenge and sits down with astronaut Scott Kelly.
12/07/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E37December 11, 2017 - John Della Volpe
Jordan defends Trump's soda habit, celebrates the rejection of fact-based smears against Roy Moore and talks with John Della Volpe about millennials' political futures.
12/11/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E38December 12, 2017 - Jessica Rosenworcel
Jordan predicts the results of the Alabama Senate race, discusses the sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trump and chats with FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel.
12/12/2017
The Opposition with Jordan KlepperS1 • E39December 13, 2017 - Chris Matthews
Jordan finds a scapegoat for Roy Moore's loss in Alabama, visits Donald Trump's final rally of the year and sits down with MSNBC's Chris Matthews.
12/13/2017
