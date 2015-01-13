@midnight with Chris Hardwick
Extended - Thursday, January 29, 2015 - Uncensored
Season 2 E 56 • 01/29/2015
Matt Walsh and the Sklar Brothers write Craigslist ads for blizzard sex buddies, list #NerdierSports and learn about dowdy dads' fashion on this extended, uncensored episode.
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E46Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Grace Helbig, Hari Kondabolu and Doug Benson come up with controversial new series for Amazon, list #BabyRappers and learn about memorable Uber drivers.
01/13/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E47Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Rob Riggle, Nick Swardson and Ari Shaffir protest nipple censorship, list #BiggerStars, guess which absurd band tattoos are real and post trivial life events on Facebook.
01/14/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E48Extended - Thursday, January 15, 2015 - Uncensored
Whitney Cummings, David Koechner and Jeff Ross guess which breast-themed restaurant is real, list #ElderlyTVShows and troll celebrities in this extended, uncensored episode.
01/15/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E49Monday, January 19, 2015
Patton Oswalt, Pete Holmes and Kyle Kinane give millennial-friendly State of the Union addresses, #MakeHistoryCute and learn about the wild antics of loutish Floridians.
01/19/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E50Tuesday, January 20, 2015
Jonah Ray, Ben Kronberg and Ali Wong learn about a badly behaved teen in Florida, list #RichPeopleProblems and come up with apologies that Fox News should issue.
01/20/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E51Wednesday, January 21, 2015
Emily Heller, Rene Gube and Rory Scovel of "Ground Floor" guess which inappropriate teddy bear is real, list #ToughGuyRomComs and come up with awful "Star Wars" storylines.
01/21/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E52Extended - Thursday, January 22, 2015 - Uncensored
Chris Parnell, Judy Greer and Aisha Tyler of "Archer" hear a feminist rap song, list #SnotQuotes and title strange performance art pieces on this extended, uncensored episode.
01/22/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E53Monday, January 26, 2015
John Gemberling, Tymberlee Hill and Ken Marino of "Marry Me" #RuinAWeddingIn5Words, caption odd engagement photos and incentivize online donors to fund a hipster's dates.
01/26/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E54Tuesday, January 27, 2015
Jim Norton, John Roy and Kurt Braunohler come up with campaign slogans for 2 Chainz, list #SnowyCelebrities and write inner monologues for narcissistic gym rats.
01/27/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E55Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Moshe Kasher, Michelle Wolf and Nikki Glaser come up with catchphrases for the all-female "Ghostbusters" remake, #RedneckABook and list the worst jobs in America.
01/28/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E57Monday, February 2, 2015
Nick Kroll, Seth Morris and Jon Daly of Kroll Show write sexts as rich, old white men, name outlandish dance moves and make Groundhog Day predictions as Punxsutawney Phil.
02/02/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E58Tuesday, February 3, 2015
Roy Wood Jr., Sarah Tiana and Jesse Joyce come up with spoilers for the "Frozen" sequel, list #KidLegislation and write brazen headlines for VICE.
02/03/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E59Wednesday, February 4, 2015
Sara Schaefer, Maz Jobrani and Matt Braunger come up with complaints that Fox News might have about Disney, #RuinASoup and guess which bizarre Tumblrs are real.
02/04/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E60Extended - Thursday, February 5, 2015 - Uncensored
Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Mike Phirman list redneck feats, describe the #GrammysIn5Words and write strange Internet confessions on this extended, uncensored episode.
02/05/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E61Monday, February 9, 2015
Emo Philips, Greg Proops and Mary Lynn Rajskub learn about Toronto's phallic transit map, list #SexierMagazines and write porn scenes for the elderly.
02/09/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E62Tuesday, February 10, 2015
Barry Rothbart, Annie Lederman and Judah Friedlander respond to sexual advances from Spider-Man, write taglines to sell gifts for couples and list erotic movie merchandise.
02/10/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E63Extended - Wednesday, February 11, 2015 - Uncensored
Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt and Robert Kirkman of "The Walking Dead" list #ZombieSongs, write B-movie dialogue and share spoilers in this extended, uncensored episode.
02/11/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E64Monday, February 23, 2015
Hot Dog, Star Schlessinger and Paul F. Tompkins of "No, You Shut Up!" list #DogTVShows, guess which Russian food arrangements are real and come up with new puppet laws.
02/23/2015
@midnight with Chris HardwickS2 • E65Tuesday, February 24, 2015
Yvette Nicole Brown, Lindsay Sloane and Tom Lennon of "The Odd Couple" learn about an unusual Internet mash-up, describe #RoommatesIn5Words and watch unpopular music videos.
02/24/2015
