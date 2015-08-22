The Half Hour

Phil Hanley

Season 4 E 12 • 11/14/2015

PhPhil Hanley talks about everything from living with his parents as an adult to moving to New York City from Canada to the difficulties of dating.

Watching

The Half Hour
S4 • E2
Hampton Yount

Hampton Yount explains why he thinks that the Olympics are racist, reveals how to deal with conspiracy theorists and describes why he can't wait to get divorced.
08/22/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E3
Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau reveals how she met her husband and explains what it's like to be married to a white European man.
09/05/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E4
Barry Rothbart

Barry Rothbart describes home life with his girlfriend and the ill effects of his disgusting diet.
09/05/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E5
Brooks Wheelan

Brooks Wheelan imagines what would happen if he panicked onstage, explains how he learned about the Internet and tells the story of a prank gone painfully awry.
09/19/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E6
Andy Woodhull

Andy Woodhull describes the perks of marrying a single mom, getting lice from his stepchildren, female farts and the time his dog ate all his condoms.
09/19/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E7
Randy Liedtke

Randy Liedtke takes a phone call, plays a voicemail, wonders how soon is too soon to eat pizza after someone dies and talks about his girlfriend, who may or may not be real.
10/10/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E8
Beth Stelling

Beth Stelling describes the weird aspects of being a female comic, her mother's struggle with phone companies and why she loves "The Bachelor."
10/10/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E9
Sam Morril

Sam Morril talks about what we should be teaching children, nonsensical homophobia, the repercussions of telling controversial jokes and surprise orgies.
10/24/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E10
Joe List

Joe List discusses coping with anxiety in yoga class, aggressive sex, strange male bonding rituals and his uncle's questionable babysitting methods.
10/24/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E11
Sean Donnelly

Sean Donnelly acknowledges his looks, talks about why he has a hard time losing weight and reveals what marriage has taught him.
11/14/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E13
Tone Bell

Tone Bell explains why he doesn't want to meet his cousin's baby, reveals why he can't smoke weed and tells a story about a bank that doesn't take cash.
11/28/2015
The Half Hour
S4 • E14
Andrew Santino

Andrew Santino translates bird mating calls, explains what you should never do in a bar bathroom and reveals why most traffic laws are stupid.
11/28/2015
The Half Hour
S5 • E1
Noah Gardenswartz

Noah Gardenswartz talks about a recent jewelry-based life change, explains why he likes drugs and gambling, and discusses the challenges of being a teacher.
08/26/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E2
Ramon Rivas II

Ramon Rivas II talks about spending time with his nieces and nephews, reveals why he has trouble with women and explains how he managed to survive on a budget in New York.
08/26/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E3
Joe Machi

Joe Machi dissects Tom Brady's faulty logic, points out the one way in which he and Bill Gates are similar and imagines a new alternative to pharmacies.
09/02/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E4
Drew Michael

Drew Michael brainstorms about how he'd like to resolve an argument with his girlfriend and explains how conservatives can be accidentally progressive.
09/02/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E5
Aparna Nancherla

Aparna Nancherla talks about her struggles with depression and anxiety, tells a story about being catcalled and imagines the future of internet listicles.
09/09/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E6
Nate Fernald

Nate Fernald describes his terrible week, divulges his various insecurities, shames a rude audience member and does a few impressions.
09/09/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E7
Ali Siddiq

Ali Siddiq tells a story about his fiercely competitive daughter, faces the hard truth about his son and describes how living in a white neighborhood has changed him.
09/16/2016
The Half Hour
S5 • E8
Cy Amundson

Cy Amundson reveals the strange ways in which his obsessive-compulsive disorder manifests itself, explains why he loves to lie and describes how to diffuse an argument.
09/16/2016
